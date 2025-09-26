IND vs PAK controversy: Surya, Haris Rauf fined! Farhan not penalised

The much-talked-about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup controversy has most probably reached a conclusive end as, after a two-day hearing on complaints from the BCCI and PCB, the ICC finally gave their verdict on Friday evening. Notably, the BCCI filed complaints against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures during the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash on September 21, after the PCB filed complaints against Suryakumar’s post-match comments following the September 14 clash.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming According to a report from PTI, the ICC has fined Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf 30 percent of his match fees, while his teammate Sahibzada Farhan escaped with just a warning. On the other hand, Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been found guilty, but the exact nature of the sanction has not been revealed yet.

Haris Rauf fined for aggressive behaviour Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees for rude and aggressive conduct during the Super Four clash against India last Sunday. According to sources, Rauf was pulled up for mocking Indian fans in the stands with gestures referencing falling planes. The ICC match referee Richie Richardson conducted the hearing at Pakistan’s team hotel on Friday, where Rauf pleaded not guilty but was handed the financial penalty. Sahibzada Farhan escapes with warning Rauf’s teammate Sahibzada Farhan escaped without a financial penalty but was issued an official warning. The opener had celebrated his half-century in the same match with an “air gun-shot” gesture that the BCCI deemed provocative in its complaint. Farhan defended his actions during the hearing, claiming it was an instinctive celebration.