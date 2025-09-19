Arshdeep becomes first Indian player to reach 100-wicket mark in T20Is

The ace Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who finally made his return to the Indian squad in their final group-stage game of the Asia Cup against Oman in the UAE today, etched his name in history books as he now claims the record of being the first-ever Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. Arshdeep, who was given a place in the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, took the wicket of Vinayak Shukla on the first ball of the final over of Oman's innings to reach the exclusive milestone.

However, fans can soon see the mark being breached again, as Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya with 96 wickets each are right on his tail to enter the 100-wicket club in T20 Internationals.

Full list of players with most T20I wickets for India: Top wicket-takers for India in T20Is Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Arshdeep Singh 2022-2025 64 64 100 4/9 18.3 8.29 13.23 2 - YS Chahal 2016-2023 80 79 96 6/25 25.09 8.19 18.37 2 1 HH Pandya 2016-2025 117 105 96 4/16 26.62 8.24 19.37 3 - JJ Bumrah 2016-2025 72 71 92 3/7 17.67 6.29 16.85 0 - B Kumar 2012-2022 87 86 90 5/4 23.1 6.96 19.9 3 2 Kuldeep Yadav 2017-2025 42 41 76 5/17 13.1 6.66 11.8 2 2 AR Patel 2015-2025 73 70 74 3/9 21.64 7.21 18.01 0 - R Ashwin 2010-2022 65 65 72 4/8 23.22 6.9 20.16 2 - Ravi Bishnoi 2022-2025 42 42 61 4/13 19.37 7.35 15.8 2 - RA Jadeja 2009-2024 74 71 54 3/15 29.85 7.13 25.11 0 -