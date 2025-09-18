Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast

Check SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 and full scorecard here Sri Lanka and Afghanistan clash in a decisive Group Stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 tonight, with a place in the Super Four hanging in the balance. For Sri Lanka, the stakes could not be higher after their bruising defeat against India, which has left their campaign on shaky ground. Another slip-up would put them on the brink of an early exit, and the pressure is firmly on their top order to deliver, alongside the experienced bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who will be expected to lead the charge.

AFG skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Rashid Khan: We would like to bat first. Runs on the board is important on this wicket. It is a must-win game, we have to keep it simple and do the basics right. It is a new surface, we have played a lot in Abu Dhabi, 165+ is a good score. We have a couple of changes. Charith Asalanka: I would have done the same thing. We have spoken about our middle order batting, we have two in-form openers and that is an advantage for us. We have to improve our middle order batting, we want to execute than talking. We have one change - Wellalage for Theekshana. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Their spirited win over Oman showcased their growing maturity, with captain Muhammad Waseem setting the tone at the top and opener Alishan Sharafu providing crucial support. The bowling unit has backed them up with disciplined lines, proving that the side can compete against more established opponents. A victory here would not only propel them into the Super Four but also mark a historic milestone for Afghanistan cricket.

While Sri Lanka hold the edge historically in head-to-head contests, the gap appears narrower this time given their inconsistency and Afghanistan’s rising confidence. With both teams treating this as a virtual knockout, the Dubai International Stadium is set to host a gripping contest where momentum shifts, temperament under pressure, and the ability to seize key moments could decide who keeps their Asia Cup dream alive. Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan broadcast details Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely) United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming) United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming) South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming) But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.

How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? Sri Lanka will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in match 9 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 18. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 18? The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India?