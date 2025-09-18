Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast

AFG skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Rashid Khan: We would like to bat first. Runs on the board is important on this wicket. It is a must-win game, we have to keep it simple and do the basics right. It is a new surface, we have played a lot in Abu Dhabi, 165+ is a good score. We have a couple of changes. Charith Asalanka: I would have done the same thing. We have spoken about our middle order batting, we have two in-form openers and that is an advantage for us. We have to improve our middle order batting, we want to execute than talking. We have one change - Wellalage for Theekshana.
|Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
