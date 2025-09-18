WATCH: Mohd Nabi smashes 5 sixes in an over to lift Afghanistan to 169

In a dramatic turnaround, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi smashed a blistering 60 off just 22 balls to help Afghanistan post a competitive total of 169/8 against Sri Lanka in their crucial Group B encounter of the Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan were staring at a sub-par score before Nabi’s explosive cameo changed the complexion of the innings.

Nabi’s Final Over Onslaught

The highlight of the innings came in the final over when Nabi went on a six-hitting spree, smashing five sixes off an unfortunate Dunith Wellalage, who had earlier dropped him while he was still in single digits.

The fifth six sailed over cow corner, leaving the bowler stunned. A sixth six seemed within reach, but Nabi could only manage two runs off the final delivery, finishing the over with a staggering 32 runs—the second most expensive over ever bowled by a Sri Lankan in T20Is, behind Akila Dananjaya's infamous 36-run over in 2021. Wellalage's misery began with his first delivery being launched over long-off. The pressure mounted quickly as Nabi sent the second ball flying over deep mid-wicket. A straight six followed next, and then came a free hit after Wellalage overstepped, punished with a powerful hit over wide long-off.

Thushara Shines Early with the Ball Earlier, Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara put Afghanistan in deep trouble with a fiery opening spell. He dismissed three top-order batters during the powerplay and later added the scalp of Rashid Khan (24), ending with superb figures of 4/18. At 114/6 in the 17th over, Afghanistan looked unlikely to even reach 150. Ibrahim and Rashid Steady the Ship Ibrahim Zadran chipped in with a patient 24 off 27 balls, while Rashid Khan added a useful 24 before falling to Thushara. Together, they laid the foundation for Nabi to launch his late assault.