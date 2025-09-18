Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

Afghanistan face a do-or-die challenge when they meet Sri Lanka in their final Asia Cup group game on Thursday. After a disappointing defeat to Bangladesh, Rashid Khan’s men must rediscover their fearless brand of cricket if they are to stay alive in the tournament. A victory would put Afghanistan level on points with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but their healthy net run rate could prove decisive in securing a Super Four spot.

Afghanistan’s bowling remains their strength, but questions linger over the batting unit, which faltered badly in a modest chase earlier this week. Skipper Rashid has urged his team to play with more intent and responsibility in crunch moments.

Sri Lanka, unbeaten so far, are also seeking improvements after a shaky chase against Hong Kong. With Wanindu Hasaranga in prime form and the top order looking solid, Charith Asalanka's side will aim to seal progress with authority. Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 8

Sri Lanka won: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 8

Sri Lanka won: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan full squad Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Darwish Rasooli

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? Sri Lanka will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in the 11th game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 18. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 18? The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.