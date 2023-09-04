Asia Cup: What happens If India vs Nepal match is washed out due to rain

India will take on Nepal today (September 04, 2023) in a group A Asia Cup clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka. Showers are expected at 02:00 pm and 05:00 pm IST, which might make the game short or completely wash it away.

What happens if the match gets washed out?





Also Read: Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal: Kandy weather forecast today (September 4) According to the points distribution system adopted for the Asia Cup, a game with No Result will grant both teams one point each. In that case, India, which already has a point courtesy of their match against Pakistan being washed out, will have two points, while Nepal would have only one point and as a result, India will move to the Super Four stage.

Can India lose to Nepal?

Cricket is a game of uncertainty and the better team on a particular day wins the match. However, India have never lost to an Associate member of the ICC in a cricket match since turn of the century. There have been a few scares, but the record has remained intact.

However, the chances of India losing the match against Nepal are highly negligible. If India do lose to Nepal, their Asia Cup 2023 journey will come to an end and Nepal will qualify for the Super Four.

India's performance against minnows in cricket



Also Read: Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: Bumrah not available for Nepal game; here's why India have played against Bermuda, East Africa, Hong Kong, Kenya, Namibia, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates among the ICC Associate nations in ODI and T20 international cricket and has not lost a game to them.

Even against the latest recognised permanent members of the ICC- Afghanistan and Ireland, the Indian team hasn’t dropped a game in either of the formats, although Afghanistan came close to causing an upset in the 2018 Asia Cup and 2019 ODI World Cup.

India’s close matches against cricketing minnows

India vs Hong Kong, 2018 Asia Cup

Batting first, India scored 285/7 in their fifty overs with the help of Shikhar Dhawan’s 127. However, Hong Kong started the chase brilliantly and were 174/0 in the 35th over before Kuldeep Yadav struck and got the wicket of Anshuman Rath. That opened the floodgates and Hing Kong eventually managed to score 259/8, losing the game by 26 runs.

India vs Afghanistan, 2018 Asia Cup





Also Read: Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Mehidy, Taskin and Shanto heroes as Bangladesh win big Batting first, Afghanistan scored 252 against India. It didn’t look like a tough target against an experienced Indian batting line-up, but apart from KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu, none of the Indian batters could get past the 50-run mark.

India were reduced to 226/7 before Ravindra Jadeja paired up with tailenders and took the target down to seven from the last over with one wicket left. Rashid Khan bowled an amazing last over where he got Jadeja off the fifth ball to keep the match tied.

India vs Afghanistan, 2019 Cricket World Cup

After brilliant bowling from Afghanistan, India were reduced to 224/8 in their 50 overs. Only Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries. Afghanistan too did not have a great start, but a small target meant that they remained in the game courtesy of their most experienced batter Mohammed Nabi.

Needing 16 to win and with Nabi on strike, Mpohammed Shmai was handed the ball. He was hit for a four off the first ball, yet he did not lose hope and then took a hat-trick to bowl out Afghanistan and win the game by 11 runs for India.