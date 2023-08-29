Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul to miss India vs Pakistan game - Rahul Dravid

Ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan game in Asia Cup 2023, head coach Rahul Dravid gave a major update on the fitness of KL Rahul.





In a press conference, Dravid said Rahul will be unavailable for the first two games of Asia Cup 2023. India are placed in Group A, along with Pakistan and Nepal. India is set to play their first game against Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekel International Cricket Stadium. While Men In Blue will clash with minnows Nepal on September 4 at the same venue.

Notably, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma informed during the Asia Cup squad announcement that Rahul was completely fit after recovering from a hamstring injury.

It has been learned that he has caught a niggle during the rehabilitation. Agarkar and Rohit were optimistic that the Karnataka batter might recover before India's league game against Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023.

However, it seems he failed to recover during the preparatory camp in Alur and was thus ruled out of the first two games.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Back up)