Tilak Varma to Gulshan Jha: Top 5 youngsters to watch out in Asia Cup 2023

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will not only serve as a testing ground for preparations ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, but will also offer a platform for emerging players aiming to lead their teams through a transitional phase. Here's a look at the top five youngsters poised to be game-changers in the continental competition.

Tilak Varma

After impressing in consecutive Indian Premier League editions in 2022 and 2023, India's Tilak Varma earned his spot in the senior squad. He further dazzled everyone with a series of blistering knocks in the Caribbean, scoring his maiden T20 international fifty in the process. With 740 runs at an average of 38, a strike rate of 144 in the IPL, and 173 runs in five innings in the West Indies, Varma has been included in India's Asia Cup team and is likely to make his ODI debut against Nepal.

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana is another emerging star, discovered by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. In the 2023 IPL season, Pathirana took 19 wickets in 12 matches, proving he's not just a Malinga clone but a unique talent. His skill set, particularly his inventive bowling at the death, includes yorkers, slower bouncers, leg cutters, and low full tosses. The Kandy native has picked up 38 wickets in 30 T20 internationals and was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

Mohammed Wasim Junior

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored Shubman Gill to Tilak Varma: Five takeaways from India vs West Indies T20Is Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up Asia Cup will test bowlers' readiness for 50-overs cricket: Wasim Akram Asia Cup: Important to be in present says Shreyas Iyer on injury recovery Asia Cup 2023: Karim Janat returns after six years to Afghanistan ODI squad Asia Cup: Shadab Khan reacts to Ajit Agrakar's comment 'Virat will handle' Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Top five battles in tournament's history

Quick in speed and accurate in line and length, Mohammed Wasim Junior also contributes significantly with the bat. Though he made his ODI debut in 2022, he has been part of Pakistan's cricketing landscape since 2021. In his brief ODI career of 14 matches, he has taken 24 wickets and 35 wickets in 27 T20 internationals.

Tanzid Tamim

Tanzid Hasan Tamim is seen as the heir apparent to Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh line-up. A 2020 Under-19 World Cup-winning squad member, Tamim has substantial experience across various formats. His performance in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 earned him a spot in the team, particularly after Iqbal withdrew due to ill health and injuries.

Gulshan Jha

At just 17, Gulshan Kumar Jha of Nepal is creating a buzz in the Associate cricket world. As a pacer who can also bat well in the lower order, Jha has played 22 ODIs and taken 21 wickets, while also scoring 452 runs in 18 innings. With an average bowling speed of 136 kmph and three fifties to his name, Jha has the opportunity to become Nepal's standout player in the tournament, particularly against heavyweight teams like India and Pakistan. A strong performance could even see him drafted into franchise cricket, further boosting his confidence.