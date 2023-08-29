Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
65050.03 + 53.43
Nifty (0.11%)
19326.40 + 20.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.79%)
5533.00 + 43.45
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
38808.55 + 146.40
Nifty Bank (0.10%)
44540.10 + 45.45
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers in the history of the tournament

It would be hard to guess that no Indian bowler features in the list of top-five wicket-takers in the history of the Asia Cup. Harder would be to believe that there is no Pakistani pacer on the list

Top five wicket getters in Asia Cup

(L-R) Ajanta Mendis, Saeed Ajmal, Lasith Malinga, Muthiah Muralidaran, Chaminda Vaas: op five wicket getters in Asia Cup

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asia Cup might be remembered for the brilliant innings of Virat Kohli against Pakistan in the 2012 edition, but no one can forget what Ajantha Mendis did to India in the 2008 final at Karachi’s National Stadium. Bowlers too have played crucial roles in the 46-year-long history of the tournament. If batters are responsible for India’s six titles in the ODI format, bowlers should also get all the credit for Sri Lanka’s five titles.

Muthiah Muralidaran

The best bowler in international cricket history statistically, Muthiah Muralidaran has also been the best wicket-taker when it comes to the continental tournament. The off-break bowler picked up 30 wickets in 24 matches, which is not ideal by his overall career standards, but still makes him the highest-wicket taker. In his ODI career, Murali has a 1.56 wicket per match record, while in Asia Cup it is only 1.25 wicket per match.

Murali’s best figures of 5/31 against Bangladesh in Karachi. His strike rate of 46.06 in the tournament is also way below his career strike rate of 35.20. Murali’s average in the tournament was 28.83. Murali also known as the magician had his best outing in the 2008 tournament where he picked 11 wickets in five matches.


Lasitha Malinga

Also Read

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers for India in the tournament's history

Not Bumrah or Jadeja: The highest Indian ODI wicket-taker since 2019 WC is?

Stuart Broad retirement: Statistical review of the English legend's career

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup: Surya determined to crack ODI code in most challenging format

Tilak Varma to Gulshan Jha: Top 5 youngsters to watch out in Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup will test bowlers' readiness for 50-overs cricket: Wasim Akram

Asia Cup: Important to be in present says Shreyas Iyer on injury recovery

Asia Cup 2023: Karim Janat returns after six years to Afghanistan ODI squad


Lasith Malinga, the man with slinky bowling claimed 29 wickets in just 14 innings, His success can be gauged from the fact that he played 10 matches less than Murali and yet was only one wicket short of him in the list of most wickets in the tournament.

His average of 20.55 and strike rate of 26.51 are second to only compatriot Ajantha Mendis among bowlers with more than 25 wickets in the Asia Cup. The best figures of Malinga were achieved during the 2010 Asia Cup in Dambulla. He raked up five Pakistani wickets for only 34 runs. However, Malinga’s best tournament was the 2014 edition as he took 11 wickets in only four matches.

Ajantha Mendis

If these wickets could have been counted for only the two best tournaments for any bowler, Ajantha Mendis would have won hands down. The carrom-ball expert picked up 26 wickets in only eight matches played across two tournaments in 2008 and 2014.

In 2008 he arrived as the most mysterious bowler on the cricket horizon bowling out stars like Yuvraj SIngh, Virender Sehwag, and Younis Khan at will. He took a whopping 17 wickets in the tournament including his best figures of 6/13 against India in the final held at Karachi.

His average of 10.42 and a strike rate of 15.69 are almost unbreakable. Unfortunately, Mendis could not continue bowling in the same rhythm for too long and his short career ended at only 87 ODIs for Sri Lanka between 2008 and 2015.


Saeed Ajmal

Saeed Ajmal is the only non-Sri Lankan sandwiched between four Sri Lankan bowlers in the list of top-five wicket-takers in Asia Cup history., The Pak off-spinner whose career was cut short after he was asked to re-model his objectionable bowling action.

Ajmal took 25 wickets at a brilliant average of 19.39 and a strike rate of 26.60. However, the Pakistani bowler has no five-wicket haul to his name and his best figures are 3/26 which he claimed against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament. The wily old fox took 23 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 27.7 and a strike rate of 39.7. Like Ajmal, he too could not take a five-wicket haul in his 23 attempts. His Asia Cup career spanned between 1995 to 2008. His best tournament was in 2004 when he took six wickets in four innings.

Player Span Matches Wickets Best Figure Average Strike rate
Muthiah Muralidaran 1995-2010 24 30 5/31 28.83 46.06
Lasitha Malinga 2004-2018 14 29 5/34 20.55 26.51
Ajantha Mendis 2008-2014 8 26 6/13 10.42 15.69
Saeed Ajmal 2008-2014 12 25 3/26 19.4 27.6
Chaminda Vaas 1995-2008 19 23 3/30 27.78 39.73

Topics : Asia Cup Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Muttiah Muralitharan lasith malinga

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon