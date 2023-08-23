Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters in the history of the tournament

The Asia Cup, the ultimate test of cricketers from the subcontinent is here again. The tournament will be played in the ODI format for the first time since 2018, hosted by UAE, when Rohit Sharma led India and defeated Bangladesh in the final.

From the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya to Sachin Tendulkar, the subcontinent has produced several great batters. There are many surprises too given Inzamama Ul Haq, Younus Khan and Mohammad Yousuf, the finest Pakistani batters didn't find a place in the list of top five batters in Asia Cup history (ODI format).

1 Sanath Jayasuriya

The first power-hitter in modern-day cricket Sanath Jayasuriya leads the list of the top run scorers. The left-hander scored 1220 runs in 25 matches. He also played the most number of matches in the Asia Cup. However, it does not take away the fact that his average of 53 and strike rate of 102 are also the best combination for any batter.

The best tournament for the Sri Lankan was also his last in 2008. The Matara Mauler scored 375 runs at an average of 75 and hit his highest score in tournament history- 130 against Bangladesh in Karachi.

Jayasuriya also leads the charts in the number of centuries, scoring six in six tournaments. The dashing southpaw hit three fifties as well.

2 Kumara Sangakkara

The second batter in the list of most runs in the Asia Cup (ODI format) is another Sri Lankan- Kumara Sangakkara. The stylish left-hander has amassed 1075 runs in 23 innings from 2004 to 2014. He has scored four centuries and eight half-centuries in the tournament's history.

Sangakkara’s achieved his best score of 121 against Bangladesh in 2008 when Pakistan hosted the continental event. It was the same game in which Jayasuriya also achieved his best score in Asia Cup. Sangakkara averaged 48.86, which is better than his career average in ODIs of 41.98

3 Sachin Tendulkar

India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list of the top five run-getters in Asia Cup history. The Master Blaster played only 23 matches from 1990 to 2012 and scored 971 runs at an impressive average of 51.10. His best score of 114 was achieved in his last tournament- the 2012 Asia Cup.





ALSO READ: India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up Incidentally, all three top run-getters in tournament history have the best score against Bangladesh. Tendulkar scored 114 against Bangladesh, his 100th century in international cricket. Tendulkar scored two centuries and seven half-centuries in the continental showpiece’s history.

4 Shoaib Malik

Surprisingly, the only Pakistani on the list is Shoaib Malik, known more for his fielding than his two primary batting and bowling skills. The all-rounder has scored 768 runs in only 17 matches. Among the top five run-getters, Malik has the best average- 65.5.

Malik hit three centuries and three half centuries. His best score of 143 against India in the 2004 edition at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium is also the best score in his ODI career. Shoaib’s success in this tournament can be gauged from the fact that one-third of his ODI centuries have come only in 17 matches of the Asia Cup. He played 287 ODI in total.

5 Rohit Sharma

Last but not least on the list is Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit made his Asia Cup debut in 2008 and has played 22 matches in the tournament. In 21 innings, the 36-year-old has hit 745 runs at an average of 45.56. He has hit only one century and came in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Overall he has six fifties in the continental tournament. With the surety of playing at least five more matches, Rohit could even surpass Jayasuriya for the most number of matches played in the tournament’s history.

