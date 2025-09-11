Asia Cup 2025: BAN vs HK pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

After a demoralising 94-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan, Hong Kong will continue their journey in the Asia Cup 2025 in match 3 of the tournament against the in-form Bangladesh.

Bangladesh head into this clash riding high on confidence after securing three straight series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Skipper Litton Das has been in excellent touch at the top of the order, with Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Towhid Hridoy adding solidity to the batting unit. Their bowling attack looks equally balanced, with Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman spearheading the pace department, while Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain will look to make the most of spin-friendly conditions in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming Hong Kong, meanwhile, will be desperate to recover after a tough start to their campaign. Their opening game ended in a heavy 94-run loss to Afghanistan, with the batting line-up crumbling for just 94 in pursuit of 189. For a turnaround, much will depend on the experienced trio of Zeeshan Ali, Anshuman Rath, and Babar Hayat, who carry the responsibility of steadying the top order. If they can rediscover their rhythm, Hong Kong still has the potential to be competitive. But how is the wicket in Abu Dhabi expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report for Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match: The surface at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to provide an even battle between bat and ball. Early on, fast bowlers may find some movement off the pitch, but batters who settle quickly will be rewarded with consistent bounce and carry. Spinners could come into play during the middle phase if they maintain discipline with their lengths. Later in the evening, dew is likely to make stroke-making easier, as the ball comes on to the bat more smoothly. This factor could give teams batting second a clear advantage and influence captaincy decisions at the toss.

Recent match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi The last T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, i.e., the opening game of Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first, and with the help of brilliant half-centuries from Sediquallah Atal (73) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53) posted a challenging total of 188 for 6 on the board. In reply, Hong Kong could only reach 94 for 9 after 20 overs as Afghanistan walked away with a huge 94-run victory. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Key stats The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 91 T20 matches, where chasing teams have had a slight edge with 49 wins compared to 42 victories for sides batting first. The venue sees an average first-innings total of 136, dropping to 123 in the second innings. The ground has witnessed extremes — Ireland’s 225 for seven against Afghanistan stands as the highest total, while USA Women’s 54 all out against Thailand Women is the lowest. The best chase was South Africa’s 174 for two versus Ireland, and the lowest total successfully defended is Thailand Women’s 93 for eight against PNG Women.