UAE coach Rajput: Our batters were overawed by big names against India

The UAE batters were exposed to such high quality bowling for the first time and were overawed by the big names in the opposition camp, said their head coach Lalchand Rajput following the nine wicket loss to India in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.
The UAE collapsed to 57 all out in 13.1 overs and India gunned down a rather small target in just 4.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav foxed the inexperienced UAE batters to end with a match winning four-wicket haul.
The likes of Shivan Dube (3/4), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/4), Axar Patel (1/13) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/19) also played their part to perfection.
"They never play such kind of bowlers, they were overawed by big names," Rajput, also a former India cricketer and coach, said after the defeat.
India decided to go spin heavy for the opening game, playing just one specialist pacer in Bumrah, leaving out Arshdeep Singh.
"World champions will crush teams. It was good till powerplay but once spinners started operating, it changed. There was not much turn but if it's Kuldeep and Varun, even top batters struggle against them.
"Also, if Arshdeep can't make it to playing eleven, it tells you about the (Indian) team's depth," added Rajput.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
