Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / UAE coach Rajput: Our batters were overawed by big names against India

UAE coach Rajput: Our batters were overawed by big names against India

The UAE collapsed to 57 all out in 13.1 overs and India gunned down a rather small target in just 4.3 overs.

UAE
UAE
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The UAE batters were exposed to such high quality bowling for the first time and were overawed by the big names in the opposition camp, said their head coach Lalchand Rajput following the nine wicket loss to India in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

The UAE collapsed to 57 all out in 13.1 overs and India gunned down a rather small target in just 4.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav foxed the inexperienced UAE batters to end with a match winning four-wicket haul.

The likes of Shivan Dube (3/4), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/4), Axar Patel (1/13) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/19) also played their part to perfection. 

"They never play such kind of bowlers, they were overawed by big names," Rajput, also a former India cricketer and coach, said after the defeat.

India decided to go spin heavy for the opening game, playing just one specialist pacer in Bumrah, leaving out Arshdeep Singh.

"World champions will crush teams. It was good till powerplay but once spinners started operating, it changed. There was not much turn but if it's Kuldeep and Varun, even top batters struggle against them.

"Also, if Arshdeep can't make it to playing eleven, it tells you about the (Indian) team's depth," added Rajput.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025: Top five Pakistani players who will be under the spotlight

India vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch Today's Asia cup 2025 match?

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav breaks 15-toss losing streak

Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE playing 11, live match time and streaming

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE pitch report, highest score, Dubai Stadium stats

Topics :Cricket NewsAsia CupIndia cricket team

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story