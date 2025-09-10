UAE coach Rajput: Our batters were overawed by big names against India

The UAE batters were exposed to such high quality bowling for the first time and were overawed by the big names in the opposition camp, said their head coach Lalchand Rajput following the nine wicket loss to India in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

The UAE collapsed to 57 all out in 13.1 overs and India gunned down a rather small target in just 4.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav foxed the inexperienced UAE batters to end with a match winning four-wicket haul.

The likes of Shivan Dube (3/4), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/4), Axar Patel (1/13) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/19) also played their part to perfection.