Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

Riding high on their opening win over Hong Kong, Bangladesh are set for a tougher challenge as they face six-time champions Sri Lanka in a crucial Group B encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday. The outcome of this match could play a key role in determining which teams progress from this tightly contested group.

Bangladesh began their campaign on a positive note, with captain Litton Das anchoring a seven-wicket win thanks to a well-paced 59. However, despite the result, concerns remain, especially in the bowling department. Pacer Taskin Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain were expensive, even though they managed to pick up wickets.

There will be little room for error against a strong Sri Lankan outfit led by Charith Asalanka. The Lankans boast a balanced side with a solid top order, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera, and a powerful middle order. The return of Wanindu Hasaranga adds firepower to an already potent spin attack featuring Theekshana and Wellalage. Sri Lanka also welcome Janith Liyanage back into the T20I fold, alongside seam-bowling all-rounders Shanaka and Karunaratne. With Afghanistan holding a strong net run rate, both teams will be under pressure to win big, making this a must-watch, high-stakes battle. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 20 Bangladesh won: 8 Sri Lanka won: 12 No result: 0 Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other 20 times in T20 internationals, with Sri Lanka holding a slender lead of 12 wins to Bangladesh's 8. However, the rivalry has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with several matches going down to the wire. Both teams registered their highest T20I scores in the same game at Colombo RPS in 2018—Bangladesh posted 215/5, while Sri Lanka replied with 214/6, making it a record-setting thriller.