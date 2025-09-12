Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman playing 11, timing, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman playing 11, timing, live streaming

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik
Sep 12 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Pakistan begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday against debutants Oman in Group A, using the fixture as preparation for their blockbuster clash with defending champions India. Fresh from winning the T20 Tri-Series, where Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick secured a 75-run win over Afghanistan in the final, Pakistan enter with confidence and momentum. Captain Salman Agha has emphasised their readiness, highlighting the squad’s aggressive approach and reliance on spin—well suited for the UAE’s slow pitches.
 
With senior stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan absent, Pakistan’s younger brigade, including Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Nawaz, and Agha himself, will look to step up. Oman, meanwhile, make their Asia Cup debut with little expectation but plenty of ambition. Led by Jatinder Singh, the side’s players—many of whom juggle cricket with day jobs—see this as a dream opportunity. For Pakistan, it’s a chance to fine-tune; for Oman, it’s about competing with pride.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali
 
Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Mohammed Nadeem, Ashish Odedera, Vinayak Shukla, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmad, Hassnain Shah

Pakistan vs Oman: Head-to-head in T20Is

The match between Pakistan and Oman in Asia Cup 2025 will be their first head-to-head clash in international cricket. 

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman full squad

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
 
Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman live streaming and telecast details

When will the Pakistan vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Oman in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 12.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 12? 
The match between Pakistan and Oman will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Pakistan vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

