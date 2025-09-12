Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Pakistan vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

Pakistan vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Pakistan open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against newcomers Oman today, aiming to sharpen their skills ahead of the much-awaited clash with India.  The team arrived in buoyant spirits after lifting the T20 Tri-Series title, where Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick sealed a dominant win over Afghanistan in the final.  With the sluggish UAE conditions in mind, captain Salman Agha has placed his trust in a spin-heavy unit, backed by the energy of young talents such as Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Sufiyaan Muqeem. Missing the experience of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, this campaign will test Pakistan’s depth and adaptability. 

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and decided to bat first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Salman Agha: We are going to bat first. It looks like a good pitch and we want to put the scoreboard pressure. We have been playing good cricket for last 2-3 months, the team is coming together and we want to continue that. We have three proper spinners and three all-rounders. When we bat first we want to put above par totals.  Jatinder Singh: We would have batted first. It is a historic moment for us to come and run shoulders with the Asian giants. It was a challenge six months, but the boys were so hungry to perform and grab the opportunity. It is a spin-oriented side.

 
Oman, on the other hand, are making their maiden Asia Cup appearance, carrying the underdog spirit and the pride of players balancing cricket alongside day jobs.  Check PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look: 
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

When will the Pakistan vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Oman in match 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 12.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 12? 
The match between Pakistan and Oman will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Pakistan vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

