Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Pakistan will launch their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against debutants Oman in Dubai on Friday, a contest that offers the former champions a chance to fine-tune their plans before the much-anticipated showdown with India later in the group stage. The team enters the tournament high on confidence after winning the T20 Tri-Series, where they convincingly defeated Afghanistan in the final. Under the leadership of Salman Agha, a youthful squad has embraced an attacking mindset, determined to make its mark despite the absence of senior figures like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The conditions in Dubai are expected to favour spinners, and Pakistan’s bowling unit is well-equipped to exploit them. Mohammad Nawaz, fresh from his hat-trick in the Tri-Series, will be central to their plans, while youngster Sufiyaan Muqeem brings variety. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub will be tasked with providing quick starts, and Agha himself adds balance in the middle order. For Pakistan, this fixture is about more than just securing two points—it is an opportunity to test combinations and build rhythm ahead of tougher battles.

For Oman, the game is a historic occasion as they make their Asia Cup debut. Led by Jatinder Singh, a squad that balances cricket alongside regular jobs will embrace the chance to play fearless cricket against a heavyweight opponent. But how is the wicket in Dubai expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match The Dubai International Cricket Stadium typically offers assistance to fast bowlers in the early overs, with the new ball swinging and creating challenges for batters during the powerplay. Teams often adopt a cautious approach at the start to avoid losing early wickets. As the game progresses, spinners tend to come into play during the middle overs, with the pitch slowing slightly and providing turn and grip. In day-night matches, the dew factor in the evening can make it easier for teams to chase, as the ball skids on to the bat, making batting under lights more favourable. Overall, winning the toss and adapting strategies according to conditions is key at Dubai.

Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and the UAE. In the match, the UAE were invited to bat first by toss-winners India but were bundled out for just 57. In reply, India chased down the total in only 4.3 overs, losing just one wicket, to secure an emphatic nine-wicket victory. Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Key stats In T20 matches held at Dubai, a total of 111 games have been played. Teams batting first have won 51 matches, while those bowling first have emerged victorious 59 times. The average first-innings score stands at 139, whereas the average second-innings score is slightly lower at 122. The highest total recorded is 212/2 in 20 overs, achieved by India against Afghanistan, while the lowest total is 55 all out in 14.2 overs by West Indies against England. The highest successful chase at the venue is 184/8 in 19.2 overs by Sri Lanka against Bangladesh, and the lowest defended score is 98/5 in 20 overs by Namibia Women against UAE Women.