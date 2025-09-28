Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan controversy - all you need to know

The Asia Cup 2025, meant to celebrate cricket’s spirit across the continent, has instead turned into a saga of confrontation, protests, and emotional outbursts. With India and Pakistan set to clash in the grand final, the tournament has become less about cricketing excellence and more about the controversies that have gripped the game.

From handshake snubs to heated sledging, provocative gestures, and disputes involving the International Cricket Council (ICC), the build-up to the final has been overshadowed by off-field drama.

The latest flashpoint: India captain to skip trophy shoot

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11, toss time, streaming A day before the final, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha refused to appear together for the traditional trophy photoshoot. Reports suggested India declined the joint engagement, fuelling the narrative that the ‘handshake saga’ had spiralled into an all-out cold war.

Adding to the drama, India’s contingent skipped the customary pre-final press conference, while Pakistan’s Salman Agha spoke at length. He defended his side’s aggressive body language and dismissed suggestions of toning it down. “If we stop a fast bowler from showing emotions, what’s left then? As long as it’s not disrespectful, aggression is part of the game,” he declared. The handshake snub: Where it all began The controversy first erupted during the group-stage clash. India’s players walked away from the toss without shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and the trend continued post-match. The move was seen as deliberate, sparking outrage from the Pakistan camp.

Head coach Mike Hesson criticised the decision, recalling that even in times of strained Indo-Pak relations, handshakes remained a constant. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) subsequently filed a formal protest, pressing for disciplinary action. Heated on-field battles escalate tensions The Super Four encounter only intensified the storm. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and opener Sahibzada Farhan provoked Indian fans with animated celebrations. Rauf’s infamous “6-0” gesture, a reference to Pakistan’s past defeat record, and Farhan’s gunshot-style celebration drew criticism, earning fines from the ICC. While the PCB publicly distanced itself from the gestures, Agha backed his players’ passion, insisting raw emotions cannot be policed.

Match referee Pycroft in the firing line The situation spiralled further when ICC match referee Andy Pycroft was accused of mishandling the handshake issue. Reports revealed that he had privately advised both captains to avoid handshakes to reduce tension. But when India refused post-match pleasantries, Pakistan felt betrayed. The PCB demanded Pycroft’s removal from the tournament and threatened to boycott their next match against the UAE. The standoff delayed the fixture by more than an hour, forcing emergency talks. Pycroft later issued a clarification, calling it a “miscommunication,” which eased tensions enough for Pakistan to take the field.

ICC steps in with disciplinary action The ICC responded with sanctions in an effort to restore order. Both Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf were fined 30 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct. While the move showed intent, critics argued that fines alone would not address the simmering hostility. Why this story matters The India–Pakistan rivalry has always been more than just cricket, but this Asia Cup has laid bare the fragility of cricket diplomacy. Handshakes—or the lack of them—have become political symbols, while every on-field gesture is dissected on social media.