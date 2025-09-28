Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11, toss time, streaming

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11, toss time, streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday promises to be more than just a cricket match. With political undertones, on-field flashpoints, and high emotions, the contest has acquired an edge that goes beyond runs and wickets.
 
India has been the form team of the tournament, winning all six games. Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer, scoring over 300 runs with a fearless strike rate, while Kuldeep Yadav’s return has yielded 13 wickets. Yet, India has fitness concerns—Hardik Pandya is nursing a hamstring niggle, and Abhishek has battled cramps.
 
Pakistan’s journey has been turbulent, marked by batting collapses and over-reliance on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Young opener Saim Ayub’s failures have added to their woes, while only Sahibzada Farhan has shown flashes of resistance.
 
 
For India, the key lies in whether others can back Abhishek if he falls early. For Pakistan, it’s about finding batting support beyond Farhan. 
 
The rivalry is charged, the atmosphere tense. A scrappy win, as India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel put it, would still be enough.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 15
  • India won: 12
  • Pakistan won: 3
  • No result: 0

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan full squad

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
 
Pakistan squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Final? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, September 28.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28? 
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match? 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match be bowled? 
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match in India? 
The live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

