Asia Cup 2025 final qualification scenarios: Bangladesh, PAK, SL chances

Sri Lanka are on the brink of elimination from the Asia Cup 2025 after losing their first two fixtures. The way Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the third match of the Super Four round has made the chances of an India vs Pakistan final look clearer. However, before that, India need to beat Bangladesh and become the first team to qualify for the finals.

So, let’s take a look at the qualification scenarios for the Asia Cup 2025 grand finale on September 28:

India qualification scenario

Scenario 1 (If India win vs Bangladesh): If India defend the 169-run target against Bangladesh in their second Super Four match today, they will move to four points. Since no team other than Bangladesh or Pakistan can get a maximum of four points, India will qualify for the final. Check India vs Bangladesh Super 4 full scorecard here If India defend the 169-run target against Bangladesh in their second Super Four match today, they will move to four points. Since no team other than Bangladesh or Pakistan can get a maximum of four points, India will qualify for the final.

Scenario 2 (If India lose vs Bangladesh): If India fail to defend the 169-run target against Bangladesh today, they will need to beat Sri Lanka in the final fixture of the Super Four on September 26. Bangladesh qualification scenario for final Scenario 1 (Bangladesh win vs India): If the Bangla Tigers win their second Super Four match, their chances of qualifying for the final increase. In this case, Bangladesh will move to four points. India and Pakistan can also achieve four points. Therefore, Bangladesh will need to beat Pakistan to secure qualification for the final. Scenario 2 (Bangladesh lose vs India): In this case, In this case, Bangladesh must beat Pakistan in their final Super Four fixture, which is scheduled to take place the day after the India match.

If Bangladesh lose against both India and Pakistan, they will be eliminated from the Asia Cup. Pakistan qualification scenario for Asia Cup final Scenario 1: Pakistan need to win their final fixture against Bangladesh to qualify for the final. Scenario 2: If India lose to Bangladesh and Pakistan also lose to Bangladesh, then the Men in Green will hope for Sri Lanka to beat India. In that case, the second finalist will be decided by Net Run Rate. If India beat Sri Lanka, then India will qualify. Sri Lanka qualification scenario for Asia Cup 2025 final