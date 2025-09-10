Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav breaks 15-toss losing streak

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav breaks 15-toss losing streak

India's toss-losing streak began in January during the third T20 International of the five-match series against England

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
The Indian cricket team is starting their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and the match could not have started better as skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. While India winning the toss gives them an advantage in the match, it is also a big feat as it finally brought an end to their 15-match toss-losing streak in international cricket.  Check IND vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 and full scorecard here
 
Notably, India’s toss-losing streak began in January during the third T20 International of the five-match series against England. The trend extended into the ODI series that followed, where India ended up losing all three tosses. Their luck did not improve in the Champions Trophy 2025, with five more toss defeats, and the pattern continued in the Test series against England, where India lost the toss on all five occasions.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

