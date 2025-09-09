Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

Afghanistan are all set to face Hong Kong in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 9, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, launching Group B action. Afghanistan arrive as one of the favourites, bolstered by strong recent form, having won four of their last five T20Is and boasting a balanced squad built around captain Rashid Khan, explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and reliable pacers like Fazalhaq Farooqi. Their consistency and experience at this level set high expectations for a commanding start. But what makes Afghanistan favourites is their spinners, who in the recently concluded T20 tri-series against UAE and Pakistan proved why they are not to be taken lightly.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, enter their fifth Asia Cup with optimism after recent success, winning three out of their last five matches on the Associate circuit. Skipper Yasim Murtaza and key batsman Babar Hayat headline a side eager to prove themselves on the Asian stage. The contest promises to showcase Afghanistan's firepower against Hong Kong's resolve, with both teams eyeing early Super Four momentum. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11 Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Hong Kong playing 11 (probable): Anshuman Rath, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Matthew Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza (capt), Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla Afghanistan vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

Hong Kong won: 2

No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong full squad Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq Hong Kong squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq-ul-Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

