Asia Cup 2025: Gill, Simranjeet's Punjab bond takes centre stage in UAE

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign today against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai. While the contest is expected to showcase India’s strength, the encounter also brings a personal storyline with Shubman Gill facing an old acquaintance from his Punjab cricket days — Simranjeet Singh, the 35-year-old left-arm spinner now playing for the UAE.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE playing 11, live match time and streaming Gill has firmly established himself as the leader of India’s batting unit, seen by many as a long-term successor to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Simranjeet, on the other hand, has taken a far more unconventional route to international cricket, making his debut for the UAE only last year. Their paths, though very different, intersected long ago when Gill was still a boy trying to make his mark in the Mohali nets.

Why this is important The Gill-Simranjeet reunion reflects how cricket careers can take sharply different turns. Gill, now a mainstay of Indian cricket, faces a bowler who once tested him in academy nets more than a decade ago. For the UAE, Simranjeet represents the growing opportunities the game offers to cricketers outside traditional powerhouses, while for India this match marks the beginning of a title defence where expectations are high. Early connections in Punjab Simranjeet was a regular in Punjab’s domestic circuit for several years. In 2017, he was among the probables for the Ranji Trophy squad but never managed to secure a place in the playing XI. He remained in district-level cricket, balancing his time between matches and coaching younger players.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE pitch report, highest score, Dubai Stadium stats During those years, he often bowled at the Punjab Cricket Association academy in Mohali. He recalled bowling to a very young Gill, who was then around 11 or 12. According to him, Gill would turn up for net sessions frequently, and Simranjeet ended up bowling to him often. He admitted with a smile that while he remembers Gill clearly, he is unsure if the India opener remembers him from those days. A turn of fate in Dubai What changed Simranjeet’s life was an unplanned move. He had initially travelled to Dubai for a short practice stint, but when the second wave of COVID-19 struck, he was unable to return to India. What was supposed to be a 20-day trip turned into a permanent stay.