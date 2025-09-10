Asia Cup 2025: Gill, Simranjeet's Punjab bond takes centre stage in UAE

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign today against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai. While the contest is expected to showcase India’s strength, the encounter also brings a personal storyline with Shubman Gill facing an old acquaintance from his Punjab cricket days — Simranjeet Singh, the 35-year-old left-arm spinner now playing for the UAE.
Gill has firmly established himself as the leader of India’s batting unit, seen by many as a long-term successor to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Simranjeet, on the other hand, has taken a far more unconventional route to international cricket, making his debut for the UAE only last year. Their paths, though very different, intersected long ago when Gill was still a boy trying to make his mark in the Mohali nets.
The Gill-Simranjeet reunion reflects how cricket careers can take sharply different turns. Gill, now a mainstay of Indian cricket, faces a bowler who once tested him in academy nets more than a decade ago. For the UAE, Simranjeet represents the growing opportunities the game offers to cricketers outside traditional powerhouses, while for India this match marks the beginning of a title defence where expectations are high.
Early connections in Punjab
Simranjeet was a regular in Punjab’s domestic circuit for several years. In 2017, he was among the probables for the Ranji Trophy squad but never managed to secure a place in the playing XI. He remained in district-level cricket, balancing his time between matches and coaching younger players.
During those years, he often bowled at the Punjab Cricket Association academy in Mohali. He recalled bowling to a very young Gill, who was then around 11 or 12. According to him, Gill would turn up for net sessions frequently, and Simranjeet ended up bowling to him often. He admitted with a smile that while he remembers Gill clearly, he is unsure if the India opener remembers him from those days.
What changed Simranjeet’s life was an unplanned move. He had initially travelled to Dubai for a short practice stint, but when the second wave of COVID-19 struck, he was unable to return to India. What was supposed to be a 20-day trip turned into a permanent stay.
He began playing club cricket in the UAE, using his slow left-arm orthodox spin to good effect. After completing the required residency period, he approached UAE coach Lalchand Rajput for a trial. Rajput was impressed with his control and ability to flight the ball. Soon after, Simranjeet was offered a central contract and eventually made his debut for the UAE against Saudi Arabia in Doha in 2024.
Making an impact in UAE colours
Since his debut, Simranjeet has played 12 T20 internationals, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.64. He has also featured in five ODIs, collecting 10 wickets. In a recent tri-series, he bowled four overs against Afghanistan, conceding only 24 runs and taking one wicket. One of the biggest moments of his career so far came when he was part of the UAE team that secured a historic T20I series win over Bangladesh.
