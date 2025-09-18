Asia Cup, India vs Oman preview: Batters eye more game time before Super 4s

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4, India match time, streaming India’s group campaign at the Asia Cup 2025 will conclude in Abu Dhabi on Friday with what looks like a routine fixture against Oman. But for Suryakumar Yadav’s men, the contest holds significance beyond the result—it is the last chance for the batters to get time in the middle before the high-pressure Super 4s phase begins.

India look for batting rhythm

Having already secured qualification, India will treat the Oman clash as an extended batting session. The top order has had limited time in the middle so far, with both previous matches ending in low-scoring chases. Abhishek Sharma has threatened with brisk starts, while Shubman Gill will want to convert promise into a meaningful innings. Skipper Suryakumar, fresh from a composed knock against Pakistan, has an eye on ensuring Tilak Varma spends more time at the crease.

Check Asia Cup 2025 full coverage here The middle order of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel also needs time out in the middle. With the business end looming—four games in seven days if India reach the final—the Oman fixture could be the only window for batters to build rhythm. Oman’s struggles with the bat For Oman, the challenge is formidable. Their two games so far have produced scores of 67 and 130, neither of which inspired confidence. Across both outings, not a single batter crossed 30. Hammad Mirza’s 27 against Pakistan and Aryan Bisht’s painstaking 24 against UAE remain their top individual efforts. Against an Indian attack boasting Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy, Oman face an uphill battle.

Bowling rotation in focus Head coach Gautam Gambhir may resist wholesale changes, but the team management could rest Bumrah ahead of Sunday’s marquee clash against Pakistan. If that happens, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is likely to get his first outing of the tournament. Harshit Rana is another option should India want to give one of their frontline spinners a breather. Check Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 full schedule, match timings here Bumrah, however, has bowled just four overs since the Pakistan game and may prefer to keep his rhythm intact. Protecting India’s “jewel in the crown” will be a key consideration in selection.

Travel and conditions The Sheikh Zayed Stadium presents an unknown surface for India, who will play their only match of the tournament there. To avoid fatigue, the team skipped training in Abu Dhabi, instead opting for a same-day travel policy. They will arrive for the match, return at night, and take Saturday off before the highly anticipated rematch against Pakistan. Conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to favour batting early, with dew potentially coming into play in the second innings. Oman’s bowlers may find assistance if they strike early, but India’s depth and quality make them heavy favourites.