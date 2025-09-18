Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup, India vs Oman preview: Batters eye more game time before Super 4s

Asia Cup, India vs Oman preview: Batters eye more game time before Super 4s

India face Oman in their final Asia Cup 2025 group game at Abu Dhabi. With Super 4s secured, batters aim for valuable time before clash against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2025 India vs Oman match date and time
Asia Cup 2025 India vs Oman match date and time
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s group campaign at the Asia Cup 2025 will conclude in Abu Dhabi on Friday with what looks like a routine fixture against Oman. But for Suryakumar Yadav’s men, the contest holds significance beyond the result—it is the last chance for the batters to get time in the middle before the high-pressure Super 4s phase begins. 
 
India look for batting rhythm
 
Having already secured qualification, India will treat the Oman clash as an extended batting session. The top order has had limited time in the middle so far, with both previous matches ending in low-scoring chases. Abhishek Sharma has threatened with brisk starts, while Shubman Gill will want to convert promise into a meaningful innings. Skipper Suryakumar, fresh from a composed knock against Pakistan, has an eye on ensuring Tilak Varma spends more time at the crease.
 
The middle order of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel also needs time out in the middle. With the business end looming—four games in seven days if India reach the final—the Oman fixture could be the only window for batters to build rhythm.  Check Asia Cup 2025 full coverage here
 
Oman’s struggles with the bat
 
For Oman, the challenge is formidable. Their two games so far have produced scores of 67 and 130, neither of which inspired confidence. Across both outings, not a single batter crossed 30. Hammad Mirza’s 27 against Pakistan and Aryan Bisht’s painstaking 24 against UAE remain their top individual efforts. Against an Indian attack boasting Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy, Oman face an uphill battle.
 
Bowling rotation in focus
 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir may resist wholesale changes, but the team management could rest Bumrah ahead of Sunday’s marquee clash against Pakistan. If that happens, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is likely to get his first outing of the tournament. Harshit Rana is another option should India want to give one of their frontline spinners a breather.
 
Bumrah, however, has bowled just four overs since the Pakistan game and may prefer to keep his rhythm intact. Protecting India’s “jewel in the crown” will be a key consideration in selection.  Check Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 full schedule, match timings here
 
Travel and conditions
 
The Sheikh Zayed Stadium presents an unknown surface for India, who will play their only match of the tournament there. To avoid fatigue, the team skipped training in Abu Dhabi, instead opting for a same-day travel policy. They will arrive for the match, return at night, and take Saturday off before the highly anticipated rematch against Pakistan.
 
Conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to favour batting early, with dew potentially coming into play in the second innings. Oman’s bowlers may find assistance if they strike early, but India’s depth and quality make them heavy favourites.
 
Squads
 
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
 
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.  Check Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round points table here
 
Match starts: 8 pm IST
 
Big picture
 
On paper, India are overwhelming favourites. Yet the real test lies not in beating Oman, but in ensuring the batting order finds fluency ahead of tougher challenges. For Oman, facing world-class opposition is itself a chance to measure progress. For fans, the fixture is a prelude to the spectacle of India vs Pakistan on Sunday, but for the players it is an essential rehearsal before the intensity of the Super 4s.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4, India match time, streaming

Asia Cup 2025, PAK vs UAE: Dubai pitch report, highest score, key stats

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's tantrum continues after handshake row with India

Varun Chakaravarthy becomes world No. 1 in ICC T20I bowling charts

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025: BAN keep Super 4 hopes alive; beat AFG by 8 runs

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia CupIndia cricket team

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story