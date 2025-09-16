Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4, India match time, streaming

The group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 is set to conclude this Friday, paving the way for the much-anticipated Super 4 stage of the tournament. India have already confirmed their place in the next round after clinching back-to-back wins in Group A, leaving three qualification spots still up for grabs.

While Hong Kong and Oman have exited the competition, the remaining contenders – Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and UAE are in a tight race to make it to the next phase.

Teams qualified for Super 4:

India

Teams eliminated from Asia Cup 2025

Oman

Hong Kong

Asia Cup Super 4 Format

The Super 4 stage will feature the top two teams from each group. These four sides will be placed in a single group, where each team faces the other three once in a round-robin format.

This stage does not include knockouts or semi-finals. Instead, each match is crucial in determining the top two teams that will move on to the final, scheduled for Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule Date Match Time (IST) Venue Sep 20, Sat B1 vs B2, Super Four Match 1 20:00:00 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sep 21, Sun India vs A2, Super Four Match 2 20:00:00 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sep 23, Tue A2 vs B1, Super Four Match 3 20:00:00 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 24, Wed India vs B2, Super Four Match 4 20:00:00 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sep 25, Thu A2 vs B2, Super Four Match 5 20:00:00 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sep 26, Fri India vs B1, Super Four Match 6 20:00:00 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Qualification scenarios for teams -

Pakistan - For Pakistan, the route to the Super 4 is very simple. A win against UAE on Wednesday would ensure qualification for the Men in Green with 2 wins and 4 points. Bangladesh - The Bangla Tigers have a do-or-die situation tonight when they play Afghanistan as they have won 1 and lost 1 game so far and could finish with just 2 points in the group if they suffer a loss against the Afghans. A win tonight would keep them alive in the race as they would have to wait for the result of the SL vs AFG game later in the group stage in that case. Check BAN vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Afghanistan - Starting their campaign with a strong win against Hong Kong, Afghanistan need one more win to qualify for the Super 4 and would hope the match against Bangladesh tonight could ensure their spot in the Super 4. If not, then the final game against Sri Lanka would be a must win tie for them. Sri Lanka - Having already won back-to-back games in their group, Sri Lanka would qualify tonight if Afghanistan beat Bangladesh as their will be only two teams with 4 points in the group. SL would be looking to beat AFG in their last game to ensure their top spot in the group as well.