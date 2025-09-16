Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4, India match time, streaming

- India
- Oman
- Hong Kong
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sep 20, Sat
|B1 vs B2, Super Four Match 1
|20:00:00
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Sep 21, Sun
|India vs A2, Super Four Match 2
|20:00:00
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Sep 23, Tue
|A2 vs B1, Super Four Match 3
|20:00:00
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Sep 24, Wed
|India vs B2, Super Four Match 4
|20:00:00
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Sep 25, Thu
|A2 vs B2, Super Four Match 5
|20:00:00
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Sep 26, Fri
|India vs B1, Super Four Match 6
|20:00:00
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pakistan - For Pakistan, the route to the Super 4 is very simple. A win against UAE on Wednesday would ensure qualification for the Men in Green with 2 wins and 4 points. Bangladesh - The Bangla Tigers have a do-or-die situation tonight when they play Afghanistan as they have won 1 and lost 1 game so far and could finish with just 2 points in the group if they suffer a loss against the Afghans. A win tonight would keep them alive in the race as they would have to wait for the result of the SL vs AFG game later in the group stage in that case. Check BAN vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Afghanistan - Starting their campaign with a strong win against Hong Kong, Afghanistan need one more win to qualify for the Super 4 and would hope the match against Bangladesh tonight could ensure their spot in the Super 4. If not, then the final game against Sri Lanka would be a must win tie for them. Sri Lanka - Having already won back-to-back games in their group, Sri Lanka would qualify tonight if Afghanistan beat Bangladesh as their will be only two teams with 4 points in the group. SL would be looking to beat AFG in their last game to ensure their top spot in the group as well.
- 2 points for a win
- 1 point for a no-result
- 0 points for a loss
Asia Cup 202 Super 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details
