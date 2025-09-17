Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's tantrum continues after handshake row with India

Pakistan’s cricket establishment has refused to let go of the “handshake controversy” with India, sending yet another protest letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Though the threat to pull out of the Asia Cup has been temporarily withdrawn, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kept its ire alive, now demanding the replacement of match referee Andy Pycroft with Richie Richardson for the remainder of its fixtures.

The latest flashpoint

Check Asia Cup 2025 full coverage here Late on Tuesday evening, the PCB dispatched another mail to the ICC, reiterating its demand that Pycroft be withdrawn from all Pakistan matches. As of now, the ICC has declined to accommodate the request. Pycroft remains slated to officiate Pakistan’s must-win clash against the UAE later this evening.

The origins of the storm date back to Sunday, when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates avoided handshakes with Pakistani players after the match. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha then boycotted the post-match presentation in protest. The PCB alleged that Pycroft not only discouraged Salman from shaking hands with Suryakumar but also prevented the traditional exchange of team sheets before the game. Why the row matters For India, Suryakumar clarified that the no-handshake stance was an expression of solidarity with victims of the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack and the Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. Pakistan, however, termed the gesture “unsporting” and accused Pycroft of siding with India.

The PCB’s letter to the ICC accused the referee of “misconduct” and claimed his actions violated Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, which stresses respect and preservation of the spirit of the game. Pakistan further argued that the incident brought “disrepute” to cricket and carried “far-reaching consequences” beyond sport. The numbers at stake Find Asia Cup 2025 full schedule here Pakistan’s threat to withdraw from the Asia Cup is not without risk. The board stands to forfeit close to USD 16 million in revenue if it pulls out. The optics would also be damaging, given that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi currently heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).