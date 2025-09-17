Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's tantrum continues after handshake row with India

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's tantrum continues after handshake row with India

Pakistan's PCB escalates handshake row with India, demanding ICC replace referee Andy Pycroft. Millions in revenue and cricketing optics at stake.

Pakistan cricket team
Late on Tuesday evening, the PCB dispatched another mail to the ICC, reiterating its demand that Pycroft be withdrawn from all Pakistan matches
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Pakistan’s cricket establishment has refused to let go of the “handshake controversy” with India, sending yet another protest letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Though the threat to pull out of the Asia Cup has been temporarily withdrawn, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kept its ire alive, now demanding the replacement of match referee Andy Pycroft with Richie Richardson for the remainder of its fixtures.
 
The latest flashpoint
 
Late on Tuesday evening, the PCB dispatched another mail to the ICC, reiterating its demand that Pycroft be withdrawn from all Pakistan matches. As of now, the ICC has declined to accommodate the request. Pycroft remains slated to officiate Pakistan’s must-win clash against the UAE later this evening.  Check Asia Cup 2025 full coverage here
 
The origins of the storm date back to Sunday, when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates avoided handshakes with Pakistani players after the match. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha then boycotted the post-match presentation in protest. The PCB alleged that Pycroft not only discouraged Salman from shaking hands with Suryakumar but also prevented the traditional exchange of team sheets before the game.
 
Why the row matters
 
For India, Suryakumar clarified that the no-handshake stance was an expression of solidarity with victims of the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack and the Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. Pakistan, however, termed the gesture “unsporting” and accused Pycroft of siding with India.
 
The PCB’s letter to the ICC accused the referee of “misconduct” and claimed his actions violated Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, which stresses respect and preservation of the spirit of the game. Pakistan further argued that the incident brought “disrepute” to cricket and carried “far-reaching consequences” beyond sport.
 
The numbers at stake
 
Pakistan’s threat to withdraw from the Asia Cup is not without risk. The board stands to forfeit close to USD 16 million in revenue if it pulls out. The optics would also be damaging, given that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi currently heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).  Find Asia Cup 2025 full schedule here
 
For the ICC, the demand is unprecedented—handshakes, after all, are a matter of convention, not codified law. By raising the stakes, the PCB risks isolating itself at a time when global cricket bodies are already wary of political overtones spilling into sport.
 
The bigger picture
 
This controversy is no longer about a missed handshake. It has evolved into a diplomatic flashpoint in cricketing whites. Pakistan’s insistence that Pycroft acted under the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as reported by Dawn, adds another layer of intrigue.
 
While the ICC has thus far stood firm, the PCB’s repeated escalation underscores how cricket in the subcontinent continues to mirror larger geopolitical fault lines. With a high-stakes tournament underway, the fear is that the drama off the field may overshadow the battles on it—leaving the “spirit of the game” as the biggest casualty.  Check Asia up 2025 points table here

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

