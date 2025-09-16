Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win the toss, elect to bat first

Group B action in the Asia Cup 2025 reaches a boiling point as Bangladesh gear up for a must-win encounter against Afghanistan tonight. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Afghanistan For Litton Das and his team, the stakes couldn't be higher, defeat will spell the end of their tournament journey.

Bangladesh began their campaign on a promising note with a comfortable victory over Hong Kong. However, their momentum stalled after a demoralizing loss to Sri Lanka. Their batting frailties came to the fore once again, with the top order crumbling under pressure. A late resistance from Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain salvaged some pride, but the overall performance left plenty to be desired. Now, captain Litton Das must lead from the front, while the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy need to step up if Bangladesh are to keep their hopes alive.

Standing in their way is a formidable Afghan side, armed with a world-class spin attack suited perfectly to subcontinental conditions. Led by the ever-dangerous Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's bowling unit also features the experience of Mohammad Nabi, the left-arm mystery of Noor Ahmad, and the youthful spark of AM Ghazanfar, a quartet more than capable of dismantling Bangladesh’s batting order.

Afghanistan enter the clash riding high on confidence. After dismantling Hong Kong earlier in the tournament and delivering solid performances in the recent tri-series against Pakistan and UAE, they look well-settled. Their batting unit is equally dangerous, with explosive hitters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran, along with the consistency of Ibrahim Zadran.

With a healthy net run rate in their favour, Afghanistan can afford to play with freedom. Bangladesh, on the other hand, must bring their A-game, or risk crashing out of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Bangladesh playing 11: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed Afghanistan playing 11: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.