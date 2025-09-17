Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE playing 11, timing, live streaming

Pakistan and UAE are set for a crucial encounter in Match 10 of the Asia Cup 2025, with both teams eyeing a Super Four berth. Pakistan enter the match under immense pressure after their heavy defeat to India, and anything less than a win could see them eliminated early. The spotlight will be on their top-order batters and experienced bowling attack led by Shaheen Afridi, as consistency remains a concern for the team in big matches.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4, India match time, streaming UAE, meanwhile, have shown great improvement in the tournament, notching a key victory over Oman to keep their hopes alive. Skipper Muhammad Waseem and opener Alishan Sharafu have provided strong starts, while the bowling unit has also impressed with disciplined spells. A win here would secure UAE’s spot in the Super Four and mark a significant achievement for the team on the continental stage.

Head-to-head, Pakistan have historically dominated UAE, but recent form suggests a tighter contest could be in store. With both sides facing a must-win situation, expect a high-intensity battle at the Dubai International Stadium, where pressure, form, and nerves could be decisive in shaping the result. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique

Pakistan vs UAE: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 3

Pakistan won: 3

UAE won: 0

No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE full squad Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE live streaming and telecast details When will the Pakistan vs UAE match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with UAE in the sixth game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 17. What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 17? The match between Pakistan and UAE will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.