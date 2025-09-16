Asia Cup 2025: BAN vs AFG pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

Bangladesh and Afghanistan lock horns in a decisive Group B clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, with both teams eyeing a place in the Super Four. For Bangladesh, the stakes could not be higher after an inconsistent start — while they brushed aside Hong Kong in their opener, their collapse against Sri Lanka has left them needing a revival. Captain Litton Das carries the responsibility of steadying the batting, but contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy are equally crucial if the side is to resist Afghanistan’s famed spinners.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan playing 11, timing, live streaming Afghanistan, meanwhile, arrive with momentum on their side. A commanding win over Hong Kong and recent series form against Pakistan have boosted their confidence. Rashid Khan leads a potent bowling unit, with Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, and youngster Ghazanfar offering variety. Their batting, anchored by Ibrahim Zadran and powered by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, makes them strong contenders. Bangladesh must punch above their weight to stay alive.

But how is the wicket in Abu Dhabi expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report for BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match: The surface at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium has a reputation for being on the slower side, with low bounce and consistent assistance for spin bowlers. As the match wears on, the track tends to grip more, creating sharp turn and making it increasingly tricky for batters to play fluent strokes. Chasing under lights has historically been difficult here, with batting sides often finding it hard to adjust against disciplined spin attacks in deteriorating conditions.

Recent match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi The last T20I match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium was Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 between hosts UAE and Oman. UAE, batting first, put a strong total of 172/5 on the board. In reply, Oman could only reach 130 before losing all 10 wickets, as the hosts registered a big 42-run victory. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Key stats Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium has staged 94 T20 internationals, with chasing teams enjoying a slight edge — 51 wins compared to 43 for sides setting a target. The venue’s average first-innings total sits at 137, though chasing teams usually fall short of that mark with an average of just 125, underlining the pressure of batting second.

The ground has witnessed some extremes. Ireland’s 225/7 against Afghanistan remains the highest total on this surface, while USA Women’s 54 all out versus Thailand Women is the lowest. In successful chases, South Africa’s 174/2 against Ireland leads the chart, whereas Thailand Women’s defence of 93/8 against PNG Women stands as the smallest score successfully defended. On the batting front, Shaiman Anwar tops the run charts with 340 runs at a strike rate of 125.46, closely followed by Paul Stirling (314 runs). Karim Janat’s strike rate of 154.10 has been particularly eye-catching, while players like Zeeshan Maqsood and Najibullah Zadran have provided consistent contributions.