Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Bangladesh are set to face Afghanistan in their final group stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 16, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) and holds immense significance for the Tigers, who must secure a win to stay alive in the race for the Super 4 stage.

ALSO READ: Apollo Tyres announced new sponsor for Indian cricket team by BCCI Afghanistan have been in impressive form in recent years, and they kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding 94-run victory over Hong Kong. With momentum on their side, Afghanistan will be aiming to clinch another win to strengthen their position at the top of Group B.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have had a mixed run in the tournament so far, managing just one win in their two matches. Their inconsistent T20 form and lack of regular T20 fixtures in recent times make this a high-pressure game for the side. A loss would effectively eliminate them from the competition. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – T20I Head-to-Head Record Matches Played: 12 Bangladesh Wins: 5 Afghanistan Wins: 7 Afghanistan hold a narrow edge in their T20I rivalry with Bangladesh, having won 7 of the 13 encounters so far. The battle promises to be tightly contested as both sides aim for a spot in the Super 4s. Previous match results in T20Is

1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh — Kingstown, 24 June 2024 (T20 World Cup Super Eights) Afghanistan edged out Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected thriller. Afghanistan posted 115/5 in 20 overs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 43. Bangladesh, set a revised target of 114, were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs. Spinners Rashid Khan (4/23) and Naveen-ul-Haq (4/26) triggered Bangladesh’s collapse. Litton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 54, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to hold firm. The win pushed Afghanistan into their first men’s World Cup semi-final. 2. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Sylhet, 16 July 2023 (2nd T20I)

Bangladesh claimed a 6-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Chasing a competitive total, Bangladesh were boosted by solid contributions from the top order, and key wickets from their bowlers curtailed Afghanistan’s batting. The hosts paced their chase carefully and clinched the win with some overs to spare, showing composure under pressure. 3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Sylhet, 14 July 2023 (1st T20I) In a tight contest in Sylhet, Bangladesh won by 2 wickets. Afghanistan had posted a challenging total thanks to middle-order resilience, leaving Bangladesh to chase under mounting pressure. Bangladesh’s lower-middle order responded well, weaving in partnerships to take the game down to the wire, and they sealed the win in the final over.

4. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh — Sharjah, 30 August 2022 Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets. Bangladesh put up a decent total first, but Afghanistan’s chase was led by their top-order, which efficiently knocked off the target without too much fuss. The bowlers also played a role in suppressing Bangladesh’s batting in the middle overs, setting up a comfortable path to victory. 5. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Mirpur, 5 March 2022 Afghanistan won by 8 wickets in Mirpur. Bangladesh’s batting faltered early, losing key wickets. Afghanistan’s openers then guided the chase with ease, eliminating any major threats from the Bangladeshi bowlers. The match displayed Afghanistan’s cricketing growth and ability to dominate away from home.

6. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Mirpur, 3 March 2022 Bangladesh came out on top by 61 runs. They posted a strong total, with contributions from their top and middle order. Their bowlers then delivered, restricting Afghanistan under pressure. Tight lines and key dismissals prevented Afghanistan from mounting a serious chase, handing Bangladesh a convincing win. 7. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Chattogram, 21 September 2019 Bangladesh won by 4 wickets. In this match, Bangladesh hunted down the target with moderate difficulty, but not without tension. Afghanistan’s bowlers made inroads, but Bangladesh’s middle-order paired stability with aggression and got over the line in the final overs.

8. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — Mirpur, 15 September 2019 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs. Bangladesh’s chase was hampered by tight bowling and early wickets. Though some resistance came later, it wasn’t enough. Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling, particularly in the death overs, made the difference. 9. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh — Dehradun, 7 June 2018 A nail-biting finish saw Afghanistan win by just 1 run. Both teams were neck-and-neck throughout. Bangladesh pushed hard in the chase, but Afghanistan held their nerve in the final moments, executing their plans well under pressure. 10. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh — Dehradun, 5 June 2018