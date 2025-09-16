Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 heats up in Group B as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in a high-stakes contest on Tuesday. For Litton Das and his men, this fixture is nothing short of a knockout, with a loss ending their campaign prematurely.
 
Bangladesh started brightly with a convincing win over Hong Kong, but their campaign lost steam after a crushing defeat to Sri Lanka. Their batting fragility was once again exposed, with the top order collapsing before Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain stitched a fighting partnership to lend respectability to the score. The pressure now falls squarely on skipper Litton Das to provide solidity at the top, while the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy must find form quickly if Bangladesh are to survive.
 
Their challenge, however, could not be tougher. Afghanistan’s famed spin arsenal is tailor-made for these conditions. Skipper Rashid Khan, backed by the guile of Mohammad Nabi, the left-arm craft of Noor Ahmad, and the energy of youngster AM Ghazanfar, will test every weakness in Bangladesh’s line-up. 
 
Afghanistan, meanwhile, come in with confidence high after a dominant win over Hong Kong and a strong run in the recent tri-series against Pakistan and UAE. Their batting is just as threatening, with power-hitters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran complemented by the calm assurance of Ibrahim Zadran.
 
With net run rate favouring Afghanistan, Bangladesh must summon resilience and fight to stay alive. Anything less than their best could see Rashid Khan’s men tighten their grip on Group B.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 12
  • Bangladesh won: 5
  • Afghanistan won: 7
  • No result: 0

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Full Squad

Bangladesh squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed
 
Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Darwish Rasooli

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in the ninth game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 16.
 
What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 16? 
The match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. 
 Check Asia up 2025 points table here    

