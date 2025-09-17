Asia Cup 2025 drama: Pakistan vs UAE match delayed by an hour - Reports

The Asia Cup was plunged into fresh turmoil on Wednesday as reports emerged that Pakistan’s cricket team had yet to leave its team hotel for the scheduled match against the UAE. With the toss only minutes away, uncertainty loomed large over whether Salman Agha’s men would take the field. The latest report from Dubai suggests that the Pakistan vs UAE match has been delayed by an hour.

Pakistan refuses to board team bus

According to multiple reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) directed the team management to remain at the hotel while deliberations continued with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The move followed the ICC’s rejection of PCB’s demand to remove Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft from the remainder of the tournament.

The UAE squad, meanwhile, had already arrived at the venue 20 minutes earlier. The contrast highlighted the gravity of Pakistan’s standoff, with broadcasters and match officials left waiting for clarity. Fallout from handshake row The PCB’s frustration with Pycroft stems from Sunday’s fiery India–Pakistan clash, where Indian players, led by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided handshakes with their opponents. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest, while head coach Mike Hesson faced the media instead. In its complaint, the PCB accused Pycroft of instructing Agha against handshakes both at the toss and at the end of the game, actions the board argued were “contrary to the spirit of cricket.” The letter to ICC general manager Wasim Khan alleged that Pycroft’s conduct violated MCC laws, adding that his role had “brought disrepute to the game.”

What’s at stake The PCB has cancelled media briefings since Tuesday evening and delayed its departure from the hotel, raising questions about the fate of the fixture against the UAE. According to the original travel plan, the team was due to leave at 4:30 pm local time. The media reports suggest the PCB may make a formal announcement soon, but no decision had been communicated at the time of writing. Pakistan’s escalating protest also carries significant financial implications. Should the team withdraw, it risks forfeiting close to USD 16 million in revenue and undermining its standing as the chair of the Asian Cricket Council, currently held by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.