Pakistan vs UAE live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

Pakistan and UAE will clash in a decisive Group Stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2025, with a place in the Super Four hanging in the balance. For Pakistan, the stakes could not be higher after their bruising defeat against India, which has left their campaign on shaky ground. Another slip-up would put them on the brink of an early exit, and the pressure is firmly on their top order to deliver alongside the experienced bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who will be expected to lead the charge.

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs UAE LIVE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 UAE, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Their spirited win over Oman showcased their growing maturity, with captain Muhammad Waseem setting the tone at the top and opener Alishan Sharafu providing crucial support. The bowling unit has backed them up with disciplined lines, proving that the side can compete against more established opponents. A victory here would not only propel them into the Super Four but also mark a historic milestone for UAE cricket.

While Pakistan hold the edge historically in head-to-head contests, the gap appears narrower this time given their inconsistency and UAE’s rising confidence. With both teams treating this as a virtual knockout, the Dubai International Stadium is set to host a gripping contest where momentum shifts, temperament under pressure, and the ability to seize key moments could decide who keeps their Asia Cup dream alive. But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE broadcast details Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely) United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming) United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming) South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch Pakistan vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the Pakistan vs UAE match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with UAE in match 9 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 17. What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 17? The match between Pakistan and UAE will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Pakistan vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in India?