Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

After a string of controversies, tense deliberations, and handshake drama, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage at the Dubai International Stadium.

While the fierce competition between the two sides has somewhat fizzled out on the field in recent meetings, off-field tensions continue to dominate headlines and fuel public interest. In their last encounter at this very venue, India delivered a dominant all-round display to outclass Pakistan by seven wickets, booking their place in the Super Fours.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup: Ashwin mocks Pakistan cricket before IND vs PAK Super 4 match Skipper Suryakumar Yadav brought the match to a close in style with a towering six, but what followed reignited controversy. He, along with teammate Shivam Dube, walked straight off the field without participating in the usual post-match handshakes, a move that added to the growing unease between the two sides.

Despite having only a brief gap since their convincing win over Oman on Friday, India will look to keep their momentum going. However, with emotions still running high, another tense chapter in this storied rivalry could be on the cards, both on and off the field. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Probable Playing 11 India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 14 India won: 11 Pakistan won: 3 No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan full squad India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 21. What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 21? The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.