Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming The Asia Cup Super Four stage opens with a high-stakes clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday — a fixture that could set the tone for the next round. Sri Lanka, under Charith Asalanka’s captaincy, have been the most consistent team in Group B, winning all three matches while chasing. Pathum Nissanka has emerged as their most reliable run-getter, while Kusal Mendis’ attacking knock against Afghanistan suggested that their batting order is finding rhythm. Still, concerns linger over a shaky middle order, and the absence of all-rounder Dunith Wellalage — who has flown home following a personal tragedy — is a significant blow.

Bangladesh, by contrast, have been unpredictable. A solid opening win over Hong Kong was followed by a loss to Sri Lanka, before they edged Afghanistan in a tight finish. Skipper Litton Das has been among the runs, but his batting unit needs greater consistency. Fielding lapses and bowling inconsistency have added to their struggles, though Taskin Ahmed’s return offers hope. With Sri Lanka in form and Bangladesh seeking stability, this clash could be pivotal in shaping Super Four fortunes. But how do their head-to-head stats in T20Is look, and how did each match pan out? Take a look.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 21

Sri Lanka won: 13

Bangladesh won: 8

No result: 0 All head-to-head matches recap Sep 18, 2007: Johannesburg Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 64 runs in Johannesburg at the inaugural T20 World Cup. A blazing batting display powered them to a strong total. Bangladesh’s chase never gained momentum as Sri Lanka’s bowlers dominated with pace and spin. The win set the tone for Sri Lanka’s early T20 success on the global stage. Mar 31, 2013: Pallekele Sri Lanka outplayed Bangladesh by 17 runs in Pallekele. Their batters posted a competitive total on a lively surface before the bowlers applied pressure consistently. Despite resistance from Bangladesh’s middle order, the hosts stayed in control throughout. The result reflected Sri Lanka’s edge in skill and depth in home conditions.

Feb 12, 2014: Chattogram Sri Lanka edged Bangladesh by two runs in a nail-biter. Defending a modest total, Sri Lanka’s bowlers delivered under pressure in the last over. Bangladesh came agonisingly close, but a lack of composure in the closing stages cost them. It was one of the closest T20 encounters between the sides, with Sri Lanka just surviving. Feb 14, 2014: Chattogram Sri Lanka clinched a thrilling three-wicket win in Chattogram. Bangladesh fought hard with a competitive score, but Sri Lanka’s batters kept their chase alive with crucial middle-order knocks. The hosts tried to squeeze runs late, yet Sri Lanka held their nerve in the final overs to secure a narrow but decisive victory.

Feb 28, 2016: Mirpur Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 23 runs in Mirpur with a commanding performance. Their batters built a defendable total, applying pressure through partnerships. Sri Lanka faltered during the chase, losing wickets at key intervals. Bangladesh’s bowlers kept their nerve, maintaining control till the end. The win was a significant one for the Tigers at home. Apr 4, 2017: Colombo (RPS) Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Colombo. Their disciplined bowling restricted Bangladesh to a manageable score before the batting line-up chased it down. The top order’s contributions ensured the game never drifted away, with calculated shot selection sealing the win. It was a solid all-round display by the Sri Lankan side.

Apr 6, 2017: Colombo (RPS) Bangladesh stunned Sri Lanka with a 45-run win in Colombo. Posting a competitive total, Bangladesh’s bowlers then dominated proceedings, rattling Sri Lanka’s batting unit. Despite some resistance, the hosts couldn’t mount a serious chase. The victory was a big boost for Bangladesh, proving their ability to outplay Sri Lanka on their own turf. Feb 15, 2018: Mirpur Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket victory in Mirpur, chasing down Bangladesh’s score with relative ease. Their bowlers laid the platform by restricting the hosts to a below-par total. The chase was marked by steady contributions from the top order, who ensured Sri Lanka crossed the line without much trouble. It was a professional performance.

Feb 18, 2018: Sylhet Sri Lanka crushed Bangladesh by 75 runs in Sylhet with a dominant performance. Their batters piled up a huge total with aggressive stroke play. The bowlers then dismantled Bangladesh’s batting, never allowing them to settle. It was a complete team effort from Sri Lanka, marking one of their most convincing T20 wins. Mar 10, 2018: Colombo (RPS) Bangladesh registered a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo, showcasing balance with bat and ball. After restricting Sri Lanka to a modest score, their batting unit remained composed, building partnerships and punishing loose deliveries. The clinical chase reflected their growing maturity in T20 cricket, and the win silenced the Sri Lankan home crowd.

Mar 16, 2018: Colombo (RPS) Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka by two wickets in Colombo. Chasing a competitive total, Bangladesh’s batters absorbed pressure before launching counterattacks in the death overs. Sri Lankan bowlers tried hard but failed to hold on at the crucial moments. The match highlighted Bangladesh’s evolving confidence in run chases under tough conditions. Oct 24, 2021: Sharjah Sri Lanka triumphed by five wickets in Sharjah during the T20 World Cup clash. Their bowlers did well to check Bangladesh’s acceleration, setting up a manageable chase. Despite losing early wickets, Sri Lanka’s middle order steered the innings calmly. With calculated hitting, they sealed the win, reinforcing their ability to thrive in high-stakes tournaments.

Sep 1, 2022: Dubai (DICS) Sri Lanka pulled off a narrow two-wicket win in Dubai. Chasing a challenging target, their batters showed resilience under pressure, particularly in the middle and lower order. Earlier, Bangladesh had posted a competitive score, but their bowlers couldn’t defend it at the death. Sri Lanka’s grit and late composure sealed a memorable victory. Mar 4, 2024: Sylhet Sri Lanka edged Bangladesh by three runs in a gripping contest. Defending a modest total, their bowlers held their nerve in the death overs, squeezing runs and picking wickets at crucial moments. Bangladesh fought bravely but fell just short. The match was a thrilling reminder of the razor-thin margins in T20 cricket, with Sri Lanka holding on.

Mar 6, 2024: Sylhet Bangladesh cruised to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Their bowlers restricted Sri Lanka effectively before the top order chased the target comfortably. Dominant stroke play and clever strike rotation ensured there was no panic in the run chase. Bangladesh showcased maturity, securing an emphatic victory that pleased their home supporters. Mar 9, 2024: Sylhet Sri Lanka delivered a strong performance in Sylhet, beating Bangladesh by 28 runs. Their batting line-up built a competitive total with steady contributions across the order. Defending the score, Sri Lankan bowlers maintained tight lines, dismissing Bangladeshi batters at regular intervals. The win was built on discipline and execution in both batting and bowling departments.

Jun 7, 2024: Dallas In a tense encounter in Dallas, Bangladesh edged Sri Lanka by two wickets. Chasing a tricky target, Bangladesh’s lower order held their nerve during the final overs. Earlier, their bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to a modest score, ensuring the chase remained within reach. It was a thrilling finish that highlighted Bangladesh’s grit under pressure. Jul 10, 2025: Pallekele Sri Lanka clinched a seven-wicket victory in Pallekele, chasing Bangladesh’s total with calculated aggression. Their top order delivered key contributions, ensuring the chase never slipped out of hand. Earlier, Sri Lankan bowlers contained Bangladesh’s hitters effectively. The match demonstrated Sri Lanka’s ability to adapt quickly and execute under pressure in home conditions.

Jul 13, 2025: Dambulla Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka by 83 runs in Dambulla, producing one of their most dominant T20 performances. A powerful batting display set a massive total, leaving Sri Lanka under immense pressure. The bowlers capitalised on the scoreboard cushion, dismantling Sri Lanka’s line-up with sharp pace and spin variations. It was a commanding all-round win for Bangladesh. Jul 16, 2025: Colombo (RPS) Bangladesh stormed to an emphatic eight-wicket win in Colombo, driven by disciplined bowling that dismantled Sri Lanka’s batting. The visitors chased down the target with ease, with top-order batters showing dominance. Their controlled aggression highlighted Bangladesh’s steady progress in T20 cricket, as Sri Lanka failed to recover from early setbacks in front of their home crowd.