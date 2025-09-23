Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage heats up as Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns in a crucial encounter on Tuesday, September 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams enter the fixture under pressure, searching for their first points after opening-round defeats—Pakistan were comprehensively beaten by India, while Sri Lanka fell short against Bangladesh.

With the race to the final intensifying, this clash carries added weight: the loser will find qualification hopes hanging by a thread, while the winner keeps alive their pursuit, with net run rate looming as a decisive factor. Pakistan will look to unleash their fiery pace attack and rely on their top-order stroke-makers to set the tone. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will counter with their well-rounded spin department and a resilient middle order capable of steadying tricky chases.

But how do their head-to-head stats in T20Is look, and how does each match pan out? Take a look. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 23

Pakistan won: 13

Sri Lanka won: 8

No result: 0 All head-to-head matches recap: Johannesburg, Sep 17, 2007 Pakistan registered a convincing 33-run win over Sri Lanka in the 2007 T20 World Cup clash at Johannesburg. Batting first, Pakistan put up a competitive total before their bowlers maintained tight lines to restrict Sri Lanka. The victory was a significant boost for Pakistan in the tournament, with their batting depth and bowling variety proving too much for the Lankans on the day.

King City, Oct 11, 2008 In a closely contested match at King City, Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by three wickets. The Lankans put up a fighting total, but Pakistan’s middle order stood firm under pressure. A composed finish helped Pakistan cross the line with balls to spare. The win underlined Pakistan’s ability to absorb pressure and chase down targets effectively, setting the tone in their developing T20 rivalry with Sri Lanka. King City, Oct 13, 2008 Sri Lanka bounced back strongly in the next match at King City, clinching a five-wicket win over Pakistan. Chasing a modest total, Sri Lanka’s top and middle order ensured steady progress despite a few hiccups. Their bowlers had earlier restricted Pakistan’s scoring opportunities, making the chase manageable. The result leveled the series and showcased Sri Lanka’s resilience in adapting quickly after their earlier defeat.

Lord’s, Jun 12, 2009 Sri Lanka outclassed Pakistan by 19 runs at Lord’s during the T20 World Cup 2009. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total, thanks to a strong top-order performance. Pakistan’s chase faltered as their batting lineup struggled against disciplined bowling. Despite some resistance in the middle order, they fell short. The victory solidified Sri Lanka’s position as a formidable side in the tournament. Lord’s, Jun 21, 2009 Pakistan turned the tables in style at Lord’s, thrashing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup final to lift their maiden title. Restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total, Pakistan’s bowlers were clinical throughout. In reply, Shahid Afridi played a decisive innings, guiding the chase with composure. The victory marked a historic moment for Pakistan cricket, giving them a memorable World Cup triumph.

Colombo (RPS), Aug 12, 2009 Pakistan carried their momentum forward with a thumping 52-run win in Colombo. Batting first, Pakistan posted a solid total, powered by their top order. Their bowlers then dismantled Sri Lanka’s chase, maintaining pressure throughout. The commanding margin highlighted Pakistan’s growing dominance in the format and underlined their strong balance between aggressive batting and effective bowling during the post-World Cup phase. Abu Dhabi, Nov 25, 2011 Pakistan sealed a comfortable five-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Restricting the visitors to a modest total, Pakistan’s bowlers did their job effectively. Their batsmen, led by a steady middle-order contribution, ensured a composed chase. Despite some late wickets, Pakistan crossed the line with confidence, reaffirming their strong record against Sri Lanka in the T20 format during that period.

Hambantota, Jun 1, 2012 Sri Lanka asserted dominance with a 37-run win at Hambantota. Batting first, Sri Lanka’s lineup fired well to post a competitive total. Pakistan’s chase faltered early as they struggled against spin and accurate bowling. Despite a few late efforts, Pakistan fell significantly short. The result gave Sri Lanka a crucial edge in the series and demonstrated their strength in home conditions. Hambantota, Jun 3, 2012 Pakistan responded strongly two days later with a 23-run win at the same venue. Batting first, Pakistan produced a competitive total, built on crucial partnerships. Their bowlers then tightened the screws in the chase, never allowing Sri Lanka to dominate. The victory restored parity in the series and once again reflected the unpredictable, seesaw nature of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 rivalry.

Colombo (RPS), Oct 4, 2012 Sri Lanka held their nerve in a 16-run win over Pakistan at RPS, Colombo. After putting up a fighting score, Sri Lanka’s bowlers struck at regular intervals to derail Pakistan’s chase. Despite flashes of resistance, Pakistan couldn’t keep up with the required rate. The result added another chapter to the closely fought battles between the two sides, with spin playing a decisive role. Dubai, Dec 11, 2013 Pakistan clinched a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Dubai. Chasing a tricky target, Pakistan endured early setbacks but held firm with middle-order partnerships. The match went down to the wire, but Pakistan’s lower order kept their composure to seal the win. Earlier, their bowlers had restricted Sri Lanka to a manageable score. The contest highlighted Pakistan’s depth in tense chases.

Dubai, Dec 13, 2013 Sri Lanka struck back strongly with a 24-run win two days later. Their batters posted a healthy total, putting Pakistan under pressure early in the chase. Pakistan’s batsmen couldn’t build lasting partnerships, crumbling under tight bowling spells. The result squared the mini-series, reflecting the familiar balance between the two sides’ batting and bowling strengths in Dubai conditions. Colombo (RPS), Jul 30, 2015 Pakistan earned a 29-run win in Colombo, powered by an impressive batting performance. Posting a strong score, Pakistan put Sri Lanka on the back foot from the outset. Their bowlers then kept things tight, never allowing Sri Lanka’s batters to get settled. The victory showcased Pakistan’s adaptability in subcontinental conditions and reinforced their dominance over Sri Lanka in away fixtures.

Colombo (RPS), Aug 1, 2015 In a thrilling encounter, Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by one wicket at RPS. Chasing a challenging target, Pakistan wobbled in the middle overs but scraped through thanks to late-order contributions. Earlier, Sri Lanka’s batting had built a competitive score. Despite falling just short, the hosts showcased their fighting spirit. Pakistan’s narrow escape highlighted their resilience and ability to hold nerve in tense finishes. Mirpur, Mar 4, 2016 Pakistan secured a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Mirpur. After restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total, Pakistan’s batsmen made light work of the chase. Their openers set a solid platform, allowing the middle order to finish things comfortably. The result demonstrated Pakistan’s strength in Asia Cup conditions, with their bowlers and batsmen complementing each other in a well-rounded performance.

Abu Dhabi, Oct 26, 2017 Pakistan started their Abu Dhabi series with a seven-wicket win. Restricting Sri Lanka to a below-par total, their bowlers kept things tight. The chase was anchored steadily by the top order, ensuring there were no hiccups. Pakistan’s clinical approach highlighted their dominance at neutral venues and gave them early control of the series. Abu Dhabi, Oct 27, 2017 Pakistan followed up with another victory, edging Sri Lanka by two wickets. Unlike the first game, the chase turned tense as Pakistan lost quick wickets. However, their lower order held firm to cross the line. Sri Lanka’s bowlers fought valiantly but lacked the support of a big total. The narrow win gave Pakistan an unassailable series lead in Abu Dhabi.

Lahore, Oct 29, 2017 Pakistan capped the series with a 36-run win in Lahore, completing a clean sweep. Their batters posted a solid total before the bowlers took charge, bowling with discipline to restrict Sri Lanka. The comfortable margin highlighted Pakistan’s dominance across the series. The match also carried historical significance, marking Sri Lanka’s return to play in Lahore after security concerns in previous years. Lahore, Oct 5, 2019 Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan with a commanding 64-run victory in Lahore. Batting first, the visitors piled on the runs with aggressive intent. Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum as they struggled against both pace and spin. The heavy defeat was a wake-up call for Pakistan, while Sri Lanka celebrated one of their most comprehensive wins in the bilateral T20 rivalry.

Lahore, Oct 7, 2019 Sri Lanka continued their dominance, securing a 35-run win over Pakistan. Their batters once again set up the game with a strong total, while bowlers applied relentless pressure in the chase. Pakistan faltered under scoreboard pressure, failing to string together partnerships. The back-to-back defeats highlighted Sri Lanka’s resurgence and put Pakistan under scrutiny for their lackluster home performances. Lahore, Oct 9, 2019 Sri Lanka completed a historic whitewash with a 13-run win in Lahore. Batting first, they posted a competitive score before defending it with disciplined bowling. Pakistan’s batsmen fell short in the chase despite late efforts. The result was a landmark achievement for Sri Lanka, sealing a 3-0 series win away from home and showcasing the depth of their young squad.