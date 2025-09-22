Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup SL vs Pak preview: Both teams desperate to bounce back in Super 4s

Reeling from early setbacks in the Super 4s, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup when they lock horns on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India Abu Dhabi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super 4 opener. The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the T20 Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in disarray after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to the 'Men in Blue' in this tournament.

India and Bangladesh have two points each with Suryakumar Yadav's men leading the standings owing to a superior net run rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

With little time for recovery, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha and his side now face a must-win situation under mounting pressure.

The absence of former skipper Babar Azam and senior batter Mohammad Rizwan has only deepened the batting crisis, exposing a lineup short on technique and temperament.

Against India, top order batters Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub offered a glimmer of hope, stitching together 90/1 to hand a promising start.

Ayub, in particular, showed signs of resurgence after three consecutive ducks. However, the innings fizzled out in the latter half, once again highlighting Pakistan's inability to sustain pressure.

The bowling unit, too, has struggled. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who found success against lower-ranked teams like Oman and the UAE, failed to find the right lengths against a dominant Indian batting line-up and was taken to the cleaners.

Sri Lanka, despite their strong run, have their own set of issues to iron out.

A fragile middle order remains a concern, though Dasun Shanaka's counterattacking knock at No. 5 against Bangladesh offered some respite. Pathum Nissanka, the standout performer with back-to-back fifties in the group stage, has hit a rough patch.

However, Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara appear to be in good touch and could provide much-needed stability.

In the bowling department, pacer Nuwan Thushara has impressed, currently standing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with six scalps.

Spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, and Shanaka, have also contributed effectively across matches.

Promising all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has rejoined the squad after a brief absence following the death of his father last week, a return that could bolster both morale and depth.

Teams (from):  =========  Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan:Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Match starts at 8pm IST.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

