'No handshake': India avoids customary gesture after match | IND vs PAK

India’s bowling sets up commanding win India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, strengthening their record to 15-3 in recent encounters. The contest tilted India’s way from the very first legal delivery, when Hardik Pandya dismissed Saim Ayub. The Group A clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup ended on a frosty note as there were no handshakes or eye contact between the Indian and Pakistani players at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The batters - India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube - simply walked off, while Pakistan’s players did not appear to expect any exchange either. Earlier, captains Suryakumar and Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake at the toss.

Pakistan’s batting line-up struggled against India’s disciplined bowling. Forced into risky strokes, they left 63 deliveries unscored. Their scoring rate crossed a run a ball only in the final over of the innings, as they crawled to 128 all out, a target far too modest against India’s powerful batting order. Bowlers share the spoils It was a collective effort from India’s attack, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge by taking three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel claimed two each, while Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with one apiece. The relentless display ensured that Pakistan never settled, leaving India to chase down the total with ease in what could be the first of three meetings between the arch-rivals in this edition of the Asia Cup.

Check India vs Pakistan highlights and full scorecard of Asia Cup 2025 here What happened at the toss Both skippers handed over their team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe, interacted with TV commentator Ravi Shastri, who conducted the coin toss, and then walked back without any eye contact or exchange of gestures. India Inning 131-3 (15.5 ov) CRR:8.27 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Abhishek Sharma c F Ashraf b S Ayub 31 13 4 2 238.46 Shubman Gill st M Haris b S Ayub 10 7 2 0 142.86 Surya Kumar Yadav (C) Not out 47 37 5 1 127.03 N. Tilak Varma b S Ayub 31 31 2 1 100 Shivam Dube Not out 10 7 0 1 142.86 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 1, nb 0, p 0) Total 131 (3 wkts, 15.5 Ov) Yet to Bat Sanju Samson,Hardik Pandya,Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler O M R W WD ECO Shaheen Afridi 2 0 23 0 0 11.5 Saim Ayub 4 0 35 3 1 8.75 Abrar Ahmed 4 0 16 0 0 4 Mohammad Nawaz 3 0 27 0 0 9 Sufiyan Muqeem 2.5 0 29 0 0 10.24

IND vs PAK Asia Cup match: Pakistan full scorecard Pakistan Inning 127-9 (20 ov) CRR:6.35 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Saim Ayub c J Bumrah b H Pandya 0 1 0 0 0 Sahibzada Farhan c H Pandya b K Yadav 40 44 1 3 90.91 Mohammad Haris (WK) c H Pandya b J Bumrah 3 5 0 0 60 Fakhar Zaman c TL Varma b A Patel 17 15 3 0 113.33 Agha Salman (C) c A Sharma b A Patel 3 12 0 0 25 Hasan Nawaz c A Patel b K Yadav 5 7 0 0 71.43 Mohammad Nawaz lbw b K Yadav 0 1 0 0 0 Faheem Ashraf lbw b V Chakaravarthy 11 14 1 0 78.57 Shaheen Afridi Not out 33 16 0 4 206.25 Sufiyan Muqeem b J Bumrah 10 6 2 0 166.67 Abrar Ahmed Not out 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 0, w 4, nb 1, p 0) Total 127 (9 wkts, 20 Ov) Bowler O R W NB WD ECO Hardik Pandya 3 34 1 0 2 11.33 Jasprit Bumrah 4 28 2 1 0 7 Varun Chakaravarthy 4 24 1 0 0 6 Kuldeep Yadav 4 18 3 0 0 4.5 Axar Patel 4 18 2 0 0 4.5 Abhishek Sharma 1 5 0 0 0 5

BCCI clarifies protocol A report by news agency PTI quoted a BCCI source, who suggested there was no breach of conduct. “Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations. There are tournaments where protocol demands that one needs to shake hands at the toss. For the record, Suryakumar Yadav didn’t shake hands with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem during the last match’s toss also,” the official noted. First meeting since Pahalgam attack This fixture marks the first meeting between India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April this year, which prompted retaliatory military action by India across the border in May.