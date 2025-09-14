Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table: India and Pakistan's latest rankings

Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table: India and Pakistan's latest rankings

Check India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman team rankings on the Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table here. Check India and Pakistan's remaining matches here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
India qualified for the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025 after winning their first two match in a comprehensive manner. India won their first match of the competition by thrashing UAE followed by a win against arch-rivals Pakistan. 
Asia Cup 2025 format
 
In the Asia Cup 2025, teams in each group will play against the other three once. The top two teams after the conclusion of the round-robin matches will qualify for the Super 4 round, where the top two teams from the other group will join them.
 
In the Super 4 round, the four teams will again play against each other, and the two teams that top the Super 4 table will qualify for the grand finale, which is scheduled to take place on September 28.
 
Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table
Teams Matches played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
India 2 2 0 0 4 4.793
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 1.649
Oman 1 0 1 0 0 -4.65
UAE 1 0 1 0 0 -10.483
  More to follow
 

Asia Cup 2025

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

