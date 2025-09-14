Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Shaheen Afridi's 16-ball 33 injected some life into the clash of the arch-rivals - India and Pakistan - in Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The match of was heavily one-sided for majority of Pakistan's batting innings as Indian spinners-led by Kuldeep Yadav spun the web around the batters on a tricky Dubai pitch.  Check India vs Pakistan live score match updates and full scorecard of Asia Cup 2025 here 
Pakistan's Fall of Wickets
  • 1-1(Saim Ayub 0.1)
  • 6-2(Mohammad Haris 1.2)
  • 45-3(Fakhar Zaman 7.4)
  • 49-4(Agha Salman 9.6)
  • 64-5(Hasan Nawaz 12.4)
  • 64-6(Mohammad Nawaz 12.5)
  • 83-7(Sahibzada Farhan 16.1)
  • 97-8(Faheem Ashraf 17.4)
  • 111-9(Sufiyan Muqeem 18.6)
   
IND vs PAK Asia Cup match: Pakistan full scorecard
 
Pakistan Inning
127-9 (20 ov) CRR:6.35
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Saim Ayub c J Bumrah b H Pandya 0 1 0 0 0
Sahibzada Farhan c H Pandya b K Yadav 40 44 1 3 90.91
Mohammad Haris (WK) c H Pandya b J Bumrah 3 5 0 0 60
Fakhar Zaman c TL Varma b A Patel 17 15 3 0 113.33
Agha Salman (C) c A Sharma b A Patel 3 12 0 0 25
Hasan Nawaz c A Patel b K Yadav 5 7 0 0 71.43
Mohammad Nawaz lbw b K Yadav 0 1 0 0 0
Faheem Ashraf lbw b V Chakaravarthy 11 14 1 0 78.57
Shaheen Afridi Not out 33 16 0 4 206.25
Sufiyan Muqeem b J Bumrah 10 6 2 0 166.67
Abrar Ahmed Not out 0 0 0 0 0
Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 0, w 4, nb 1, p 0)
Total 127 (9 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O R W NB WD ECO
Hardik Pandya 3 34 1 0 2 11.33
Jasprit Bumrah 4 28 2 1 0 7
Varun Chakaravarthy 4 24 1 0 0 6
Kuldeep Yadav 4 18 3 0 0 4.5
Axar Patel 4 18 2 0 0 4.5
Abhishek Sharma 1 5 0 0 0 5
  
Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their Asia Cup encounter at Dubai International Stadium today. Both sides named unchanged line-ups, backing the players who featured in their previous matches.
  India’s playing XI features Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.  
Pakistan lined up with Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed.
 
Captains’ remarks
 
Speaking at the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he was satisfied with bowling first. “We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, it was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team,” he said.
 
Pakistan’s Salman Agha explained the decision to bat first. “We’ve been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions,” he said.
 
India vs Pakistan: Dubai Pitch report
 
Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar noted that the surface appeared drier compared to earlier matches and suggested that spin could play a key role. Fellow commentator Ravi Shastri added that Pakistan’s team selection reflected their expectation of a slower wicket.
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.   
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14? 
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

