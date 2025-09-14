India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

Check India vs Pakistan live score match updates and full scorecard of Asia Cup 2025 here Pakistan's Fall of Wickets 1-1(Saim Ayub 0.1)

111-9(Sufiyan Muqeem 18.6) Shaheen Afridi's 16-ball 33 injected some life into the clash of the arch-rivals - India and Pakistan - in Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The match of was heavily one-sided for majority of Pakistan's batting innings as Indian spinners-led by Kuldeep Yadav spun the web around the batters on a tricky Dubai pitch.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup match: Pakistan full scorecard Pakistan Inning 127-9 (20 ov) CRR:6.35 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Saim Ayub c J Bumrah b H Pandya 0 1 0 0 0 Sahibzada Farhan c H Pandya b K Yadav 40 44 1 3 90.91 Mohammad Haris (WK) c H Pandya b J Bumrah 3 5 0 0 60 Fakhar Zaman c TL Varma b A Patel 17 15 3 0 113.33 Agha Salman (C) c A Sharma b A Patel 3 12 0 0 25 Hasan Nawaz c A Patel b K Yadav 5 7 0 0 71.43 Mohammad Nawaz lbw b K Yadav 0 1 0 0 0 Faheem Ashraf lbw b V Chakaravarthy 11 14 1 0 78.57 Shaheen Afridi Not out 33 16 0 4 206.25 Sufiyan Muqeem b J Bumrah 10 6 2 0 166.67 Abrar Ahmed Not out 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 0, w 4, nb 1, p 0) Total 127 (9 wkts, 20 Ov) Bowler O R W NB WD ECO Hardik Pandya 3 34 1 0 2 11.33 Jasprit Bumrah 4 28 2 1 0 7 Varun Chakaravarthy 4 24 1 0 0 6 Kuldeep Yadav 4 18 3 0 0 4.5 Axar Patel 4 18 2 0 0 4.5 Abhishek Sharma 1 5 0 0 0 5 Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their Asia Cup encounter at Dubai International Stadium today. Both sides named unchanged line-ups, backing the players who featured in their previous matches.

India’s playing XI features Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy. Pakistan lined up with Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed. Captains’ remarks Speaking at the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he was satisfied with bowling first. “We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, it was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team,” he said. features Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar noted that the surface appeared drier compared to earlier matches and suggested that spin could play a key role. Fellow commentator Ravi Shastri added that Pakistan's team selection reflected their expectation of a slower wicket.

