Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: BAN win the toss; opt to bowl first

Bangladesh are starting their Asia Cup 2025 campaign today against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, aiming for a confident start to their continental journey. The coin flip of the match went in Bangladesh's way who invited Hong Kong to bat first. For the Tigers, this opening clash presents a chance to settle quickly before facing tougher group-stage challenges against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, enters the contest under pressure after a crushing 94-run defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener. Their batting unit faltered badly, finishing on 94 for nine, with only two players reaching double figures. The bowlers, too, struggled, conceding heavily in the final overs, and they will need a sharp turnaround to compete against Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh, the Asia Cup has historically been about promise without reward. Despite reaching three finals (2012, 2016, 2018), they remain without a title. This time, Litton Das leads the side for the first time in a major continental event. His dual role as captain and wicketkeeper-batter adds stability to a squad blending experience with youthful energy. Towhid Hridoy provides middle-order firepower, while Mustafizur Rahman’s variations and Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s disciplined new-ball spells give the bowling attack depth. Nurul Hasan’s return further strengthens options in both batting and keeping.

Momentum also favours Bangladesh, who arrive on the back of three consecutive series wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. With confidence high and preparations solid, they will look to start strong, while Hong Kong’s priority will be damage control and restoring belief after a bruising defeat.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong playing 11

Bangladesh playing 11: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong playing 11: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast:

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming:

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in Asia Cup 2025 here.