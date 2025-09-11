Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: BAN win the toss; opt to bowl first
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: BAN win the toss; opt to bowl first

Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES, Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Both Bangladesh and Hong Kong will eye a maiden win in Asia Cup 2025 when they come face to face today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
Bangladesh are starting their Asia Cup 2025 campaign today against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, aiming for a confident start to their continental journey. The coin flip of the match went in Bangladesh's way who invited Hong Kong to bat first.   For the Tigers, this opening clash presents a chance to settle quickly before facing tougher group-stage challenges against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
 
Hong Kong, meanwhile, enters the contest under pressure after a crushing 94-run defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener. Their batting unit faltered badly, finishing on 94 for nine, with only two players reaching double figures. The bowlers, too, struggled, conceding heavily in the final overs, and they will need a sharp turnaround to compete against Bangladesh.
 
For Bangladesh, the Asia Cup has historically been about promise without reward. Despite reaching three finals (2012, 2016, 2018), they remain without a title. This time, Litton Das leads the side for the first time in a major continental event. His dual role as captain and wicketkeeper-batter adds stability to a squad blending experience with youthful energy. Towhid Hridoy provides middle-order firepower, while Mustafizur Rahman’s variations and Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s disciplined new-ball spells give the bowling attack depth. Nurul Hasan’s return further strengthens options in both batting and keeping.
 
Momentum also favours Bangladesh, who arrive on the back of three consecutive series wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. With confidence high and preparations solid, they will look to start strong, while Hong Kong’s priority will be damage control and restoring belief after a bruising defeat.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong playing 11

Bangladesh playing 11: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
 
Hong Kong playing 11: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast:

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming:

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 
8:07 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: 2 runs from the over!

Over summary: 1 1LB 0 0 0 0; Hong Kong 2/0 after 1 over; Zeeshan Ali 1 (5), Anshuman Rath 0 (1)
 
Mahedi Hasan opens the attack for Bangladesh. He gives away 2 runs from the over. 
 

7:58 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Match underway

The Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong is now underway. 

7:50 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Match timing

The Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will start at 8 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. 

7:40 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh's playing 11 for the match

Bangladesh playing 11: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

7:37 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong's playing 11 for the match

Hong Kong playing 11: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal

7:32 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win the toss

Bangladesh win the toss and opted to bowl first. 

7:20 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss timing

The toss for the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will take place at 7:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. 

7:10 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head record

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have met only once before today in T20Is and it was Hong Kong who emerged victorious in the match. 

6:57 PM

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup 2025 Group B match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. Both teams will be looking for their first win, the only difference being that Bangladesh will be starting their campaign today, while Hong Kong are coming off a 94-run loss against Afghanistan in the tournament opener. But which of these two teams will walk away with the win today? Stay tuned to find out. 
First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

