Bangladesh vs Hong Kong live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

In the match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh are taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi in the second group B match of the tournament.

Hong Kong, however, have ground to make up following a crushing 94-run defeat to Bangladesh in their opener. Much will depend on Zeeshan Ali, Anshuman Rath, and Babar Hayat if they are to mount a challenge against an in-form Bangladesh side.

But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?

Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Hong Kong in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11.

What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 11?

The match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?