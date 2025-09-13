Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

With valuable points at stake, the stage is set for an intense and entertaining contest between two determined teams.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
In the fifth fixture of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13. Bangladesh began their tournament on a high note, securing a convincing seven-wicket win over Hong Kong. Riding that momentum, captain Litton Das and his team will be keen to notch another victory and move closer to a Super Fours qualification.
 
On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be playing their first match of this Asia Cup campaign. As the defending champions from the 2022 T20 edition, the Islanders are eager to kick off their title defence with a dominant display against an in-form Bangladesh side. With high expectations, Sri Lanka will aim to make an early statement in the tournament.
 
Check BAN vs SL LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here   
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
 
How to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
 
Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in Match 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 13.
 
What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 13?
 
The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match?
 
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
 
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
 

Topics :Bangladesh cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamAsia Cup

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

