We can beat any team: Pakistan captain Salman Agha on India clash

If Pakistan execute their game plan and play good cricket, they can beat any team, including India in the Asia Cup, captain Salman Agha said after his side's 93-run win over Oman here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
India and Pakistan face each other in the blockbuster match of the tournament here on Sunday.

"We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team," Agha said when asked if the emphatic win against Oman will give his side the momentum going into Sunday's marquee clash.

Opting to bat, Pakistan made 160 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to Mohammad Haris' fluent 66 off 43 balls, studded with seven fours and three sixes. Pakistan then bowled Oman out for just 67 in 16.4 overs with Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf and Sufiyan Muqeem taking two wickets apiece.

"With the bat, we still need to work. But with the bowling, it was outstanding. The spinners bowled really well.

"Shaheen (Afridi) in his second spell and Faheem also (bowled well). We have three spinners, and all are very different. We have Saim as well, he is outstanding with the new and old ball. When you come to UAE, you need to have a lot of spinners," Agha said.

Asked how many runs they should have scored on the track, he said, "It is hard to say but the way we started, we should have scored near 180. 

"It is just a game of cricket, you never know (how it goes)."  Haris, who was adjudged Player-of-the-Match, said, "When we came here, it was looking good and flat. But when we batted, we were struggling. Good to post that total."  On playing aggressively, he said, "That was what I was doing from last 5-6 years for Pakistan and in the PSL. That is what I like. The skipper also told us to be aggressive."  Oman captain Jatinder Singh said restricting Pakistan to 160 was a proud feeling.

"The way the boys bowled and fielded, they were bang on target. They executed the plan, they were 10/10. Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better," he said.

On plans for the India game next week, he said, "To back ourselves and play positive cricket. Just be in the present and not think about who is bowling to you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India vs PakistanPakistan cricket teamIndia cricket teamAsia Cup

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

