BCCI is protecting players, it is our responsibility to win trophies: Surya

The Asia Cup 2025 may have ended in controversy over the missing trophy, but for India captain Suryakumar Yadav, the story of the tournament was not about silverware but about trust, responsibility, and protection. Standing tall after his side’s unbeaten campaign, Suryakumar credited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for shielding the players and enabling them to focus solely on cricket.

“BCCI is standing in front of us”

Speaking to Revsports after India’s 3-0 sweep over Pakistan, including a dramatic win in the final, Suryakumar explained how the players felt secure under the Board’s umbrella.

“See, it is such a big board, it is such a big country, and there are so many players. I feel it’s not difficult for them. As people often say, there is always someone to protect you. The BCCI is standing in front of us. Now, if someone is protecting you and giving so much support to the players, then it becomes the players’ duty to give it back to the board — by playing good cricket and by winning matches,” he said. Centre of Excellence: the turning point For the 35-year-old captain, the BCCI’s investment in infrastructure reflects its commitment. Recalling his recent time at the Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence during an injury layoff, he said the facility opened his eyes to the possibilities ahead.

ALSO READ: No Trophy for India: Naqvi leaves with Asia Cup silverware after ceremony “When I was recently injured and went to the Centre of Excellence, I saw the entire facility while travelling comfortably in the buggy. After that, I realised this is the right time for Indian cricket to reach newer heights. Indian cricket has already achieved so much, but now it is time to do it consistently,” he said. Suryakumar pointed out that every two weeks new players arrived at the centre for batting, bowling, and fitness training. “The BCCI has created it for the players, and they are making full use of it. Coming into the Asia Cup, it did not feel like we had been away from T20 cricket for three to four months. Looking at the boys, you could tell they had worked hard. They looked ready.”

What's next for Indian cricket team Suryakumar also explained that it is right time for Indian cricket to reach new heights. "Indian cricket has already achieved so much, but now it is time to do it consistently. That was the hurdle we crossed after so many years in the 2024 T20 World Cup. After that came the Champions Trophy, then the Asia Cup, and now every year there is an ICC tournament. If you look at that facility carefully once, you will understand how each player can perform and how he can portray himself on the ground,” Surya added.

Beating Pakistan 3-0 India’s Asia Cup campaign was remarkable not just for remaining unbeaten but also for dominating Pakistan in all three encounters, including the final. “Yeah, winning 3-0 was excellent. Incredible show from the boys. They delivered what I expected from them. All the talks that we have had with them — right here in this team room that we are sitting in — have all worked, and I’m very happy. Never played them three times in a single tournament. It was destined to happen,” Suryakumar said. ALSO READ: Cricket and conflict: Asia Cup final turns into India-Pak mocking match On the India–Pakistan rivalry, he added: “Talking about it again and again will degrade its real essence. But yes, during the course of the tournament, I think we played good cricket, handled the pressure situations better with the bat and the ball. That’s why we won it. Our main focus was to win matches and play good cricket. It doesn’t really matter if the trophy came or not. What matters is that my country is happy and we are celebrating. We have billboards in our name that we are the Asia Cup champions. What more do you need?”

Bowlers win tournaments The final in Dubai showcased India’s bowling might. Pakistan were reduced from 113/1 to 146 all out, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), Varun Chakravarthy (2/30), and Axar Patel (2/26) running through their batting order. Varun broke the threatening opening stand by dismissing Sahibzada Farhan, while Axar struck in the middle overs before Kuldeep demolished the lower order. “I personally believe that batsmen score runs and win matches, but bowlers win tournaments,” Suryakumar said. “I told them, you guys have been in this situation before — for franchise, for nation, for your state. You know how to pull a match towards yourself with good bowling, good energy, body language and staying calm. And the last six to eight overs from Shivam (Dube), Kuldeep (Yadav), Varun (Chakravarthy) and Tilak (Varma) changed the course of the game.”