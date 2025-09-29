Asia Cup: Champions India refuse to collect trophy in presence of Naqvi

The Asia Cup 2025 concluded on Sunday night in Dubai not just with India defeating Pakistan by five wickets to claim their ninth Asia Cup title, but also with a dramatic twist at the presentation ceremony. Suryakumar Yadav’s team declined to accept the trophy on stage, taking a firm stance against the presence of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Mohsin Naqvi, who was one of the dignitaries at the post-match event. Trophy snub shocks audience After a pulsating final where India chased down Pakistan’s 146 with Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s quickfire 33 sealing the win, all eyes turned to the trophy presentation. But in a stunning turn of events, the Indian team collectively chose not to step forward and receive the silverware.

Simon Doull, presenter for broadcasters Sony Sports, informed after the award ceremony for match officials, runner-ups Pakistan, player of the match and tournament, that Indian team would not collect their award. "Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," informs Simon Doull. There will be no interview with Suryakumar Yadav or the trophy handover. Individual awards still accepted While the team refused the trophy, some Indian players did receive their individual honours. Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets to trigger Pakistan’s collapse, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma collected their awards from other dignitaries before quickly exiting the podium.

Political undertones This was not merely a sporting decision. The gesture came against the backdrop of heightened Indo-Pak tensions, following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor earlier in the year. The Indian team had already signalled their reluctance to engage in symbolic gestures with Pakistan throughout the Asia Cup, refusing handshakes, skipping joint press interactions, and even avoiding the traditional captains’ photoshoot. The trophy boycott was the culmination of these simmering tensions, making the Asia Cup final not just a sporting showdown but also a politically charged spectacle. PM congratulates Team India Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian side for their resolve both on and off the field. In his congratulatory message, he hailed their Asia Cup victory as a proud moment for the country and described their attitude in Dubai as “Operation Sindoor on the games field”, drawing parallels with the military operation earlier this year.

A final remembered for more than cricket The cricket itself was gripping. Pakistan, powered by Sahibzada Farhan’s 57 and Fakhar Zaman’s 46, reached 113/1 in 12.4 overs before collapsing spectacularly to 146 all out, losing nine wickets for 33 runs. India’s chase too saw tense moments, but Tilak Varma’s calmness under pressure ensured their triumph. Yet, the Asia Cup 2025 will be remembered less for Varma’s heroics and more for the symbolism at the presentation ceremony. By refusing to accept the trophy from Naqvi, Team India turned a sporting final into a statement of national pride, underscoring once again that when India and Pakistan meet, the game is never just about bat and ball.