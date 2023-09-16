Asia Cup final: IND vs SL Playing 11 live toss weather forecast streaming

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023. India will be eyeing their first multi-team tournament since 2018 Asia Cup triump against Bangladesh. This is will be 12th time Sri Lanka will be playing in final of the continental while India's 10th. India will be eyeing record 8th Asia Cup title while Sri Lanka have won the trophy 6 times. Talking about the team combination, for India, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya are likely comeback in India's Playing 11.

Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka’s ace spinner has been ruled out of the final after suffering from muscle injury. Giving an update on him, Sri Lanka Cricket wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Maheesh Theekshana, who strained his right hamstring during the game against Pakistan, will not be available for the finals. A scan was done and confirmed the muscle injury.”

The selectors brought in Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors have brought in Sahan Arachchige as a replacement for Theekshana. Theekshana will return to the High-Performance Center to commence rehabilitation work.

Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

India Probable Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Sahan Arachchige, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

The two teams have played against each other in 166 ODIs with the team from Sri Lanka winning 57 of them and 97 matches going to India. 11 matches have ended in no result while there has been one tied match between the two teams as well.

Total matches played: 166

India won: 97

Sri Lanka won: 57

No result: 11

Tied- 01

Squads

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2023

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match: India vs Sri Lanka live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

Which teams will play in the Asia Cup 2023 final match?

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, India on September 17, 2023

At what time live toss between India and Sri Lanka take place in Colombo as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND vs SL live toss in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 17, 2023.

What is the match timing of the India vs Sri Lanka match according to Indian Standard Time?

The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup final will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 17, 2023.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. IND vs SL live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only).

India have also called off-spinner Washington Sundar in the squad after Axar Patel suffered injury duringAccording to AccuWeather.com, there are chances of rainfall for at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM and 10 PM. It will be mostly sunny in afternoon and morning.There is a reserve day for for Asia Cup 2023. So the match will continue from where it will be stopped on the original date.