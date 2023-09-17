close
Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

According to accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall later in the day, but it might remain dry as it happened during India vs Bangladesh game.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final

A full-fledged match is expected as there is no sign of rainfall in Colombo at the moment. The sky was bright and clear early this morning.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
India are aiming for their 8th continental title as they face defending champion Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

A full-fledged match is expected as there is no sign of rainfall in Colombo at the moment. The sky was bright and clear early this morning.


Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka final: Colombo weather forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, the chances of rainfall has reduced significantly at the start of the match. There are chances of rainfall later in the day, but it might remain dry as it happened during India vs Bangladesh game.

charts
Photo credit: Screengrab from AccuWeather

 
The Asia Cup 2023 was highly affected by continuous thunderstorms and drizzling in Sri Lanka which curtailed a few games of the tournament.

The match between India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 was called off and moved for a reserve day after rain did not allow any play after 24.1 overs.

However, the next day, India continued their batting from where they left and, won the match by 228 runs win at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on reserve day.

The final of the ongoing Asia Cup between the hosts Sri Lanka and India promises a thrill-a-minute ride, with both teams recording impressive wins on the road to the final.

While the Lankans will go into the final as the defending champions, Team India, led by in-form Rohit Sharma, will be desperate to lift the trophy that they haven't won since 2018.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Sri Lankan squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

(With ANI inputs)
Topics : Asia Cup India vs Sri Lanka India cricket team Pakistan cricket team weather forecasts weather forecast

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

