IND vs PAK final win prediction: Experts' take on Asia Cup final winner

The stage is set for one of cricket's most captivating encounters as India and Pakistan lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. For the third consecutive Sunday, the two arch-rivals will battle it out, but this time the stakes are historic—the coveted title is on the line. After 41 years, both teams have reached the Asia Cup final together, making this clash a rare spectacle. While India has already defeated Pakistan twice in the ongoing tournament, experts suggest that the final could follow a different trajectory. Harbhajan Singh radiates confidence about India's chances, while Nayan Mongia advises caution against complacency and overconfidence.

Harbhajan confident of Indian triumph Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, before the match, has declared that the Asia Cup final will belong to India. He pointed out that the Men in Blue have been clinical throughout the tournament and have twice outclassed Pakistan with relative ease, which gives them the psychological edge. According to Harbhajan, the team has shown unity and sharpness under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, which is unlikely to waver in the final. Harbhajan was quoted as saying that India would win the contest and fans should prepare to celebrate. Mongia warns against overconfidence In contrast to Harbhajan’s bold call, ex-India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia sounded a note of caution. While he admitted India were strong favourites, Mongia reminded everyone about the “law of averages,” a cricketing superstition that often crops up in conversations around dominant streaks.

Mongia said that India must not get carried away with their earlier victories because finals have their own pressures, and Pakistan, despite recent defeats, remain a dangerous opposition. Mongia urged the team management to focus on strategy rather than sentiment and stressed the importance of not being overconfident. Spotlight on Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav, India’s skipper, has been under a cloud of scrutiny due to his below-par performance so far in the Asia Cup. Known for his 360-degree shot-making ability, the right-hander has managed only 71 runs in five innings, averaging under 24 with a strike rate slightly over 100. Critics have argued that the slow-paced Dubai surface has exposed his unconventional stroke play.

However, Mongia believes that the final is the perfect platform for Suryakumar to rise to the occasion. He noted that big players thrive in big games, and this match offers Surya the opportunity to silence critics, rediscover form, and lead by example. Young fans back Team India The hype surrounding the final has extended beyond expert opinions, with young fans expressing their excitement and optimism for India’s chances. One supporter, Saad, draped in the Indian jersey with the tricolour painted across his face, declared that Suryakumar Yadav would be India’s hero in the final. He also predicted that Pakistan’s Saim Ayub might shine for his side but insisted that India would win easily. Another fan, Fatima, voiced her faith in youngster Abhishek Sharma, tipping him to be the highest run-getter in the match. Their passionate confidence reflects how deeply this rivalry resonates with the younger generation of cricket lovers.

Pakistan’s bumpy road to the final While India’s path to the final has been dominant, Pakistan’s journey has been anything but smooth. They endured a topsy-turvy campaign that almost ended in heartbreak during the Super Fours stage against Bangladesh. At one point, they were on the brink of elimination, but skipper Salman Agha’s men showed remarkable resilience to script an 11-run win and keep their tournament alive. Pakistan’s underdog status in the final stems from their poor head-to-head record against India in T20Is, having lost 12 of their 15 encounters. However, the unpredictability of Pakistan cricket ensures they cannot be written off, especially in a high-stakes match.