Can Shaheen repeat 2021 T20 WC performance vs IND to help PAK win Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India and Salman Agha-led Team Pakistan are all set to light up the Dubai skies later today when they come face-to-face in the Asia Cup 2025 final. This will be the third encounter between the two sides in the tournament as India have already secured two wins over Pakistan — first in the group stages and then in the Super 4s. But Pakistan will fancy their chances of winning the match that matters the most, and their biggest master card in this scheme is going to be their premier pacer Shaheen Afridi.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: How India and Pakistan fared in grand finale across formats Shaheen Afridi started the tournament in not-so-good form but has since found his rhythm back and is picking up regular wickets in the early overs to help the Men in Green take the upper hand in matches. Afridi will also be crucial for Pakistan’s plan as the last time they beat India in a T20 game, it was Afridi who laid the foundation of the victory.

How Shaheen Afridi can change the game vs India The last time Pakistan beat India in a T20 game was back in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Afridi, in his opening three-over spell in that match, got the wickets of Rohit Sharma (0), KL Rahul (3) and Suryakumar Yadav (11) to shellshock the Indian batting order, who were then only able to post a small total of 151/7 on the board — which Pakistan chased down without losing a wicket in 17.5 overs. Now, if Shaheen can get early wickets for Pakistan again today, he can create a similar situation for the Men in Blue like in 2021, as so far only the Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill has looked in good form. With skipper Surya struggling for runs and other middle-order batters also failing to get big scores, India might find themselves in big trouble if Shaheen strikes early to remove the Indian openers.

Top player match-ups for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final While Shaheen vs Indian openers will be the big talk of the night, that will not be the only player match-up under the spotlight today. Let’s take a look at some other player match-ups for tonight’s game that will decide who will walk away with the Asia Cup trophy from Dubai. Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi Abhishek Sharma enters the Asia Cup final as India's most consistent batter, smashing three fifties and surpassing 300 runs for the tournament — a record for a T20 Asia Cup edition. He has scored nearly 40% of India's runs and maintains a strike rate close to 200 in Super 4 games. Shaheen Afridi, after a slow start, stormed back to form with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, now leading Pakistan’s attack with 11 wickets in six matches and menacing early swing.

Shubman Gill vs Saim Ayub Shubman Gill has been a rock for India. Despite aggregating 115 runs in six matches, he is managing his role of playing anchor around Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive batting pretty well. Facing him will be Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s surprise package as a bowler. Ayub has picked up eight wickets in six games, operating mainly as a part-time spinner with an economy near 8, but his recent breakthroughs in the middle overs have been crucial for Pakistan’s squad. Suryakumar Yadav vs Abrar Ahmed India captain Suryakumar Yadav has struggled this Asia Cup, managing just 71 runs in six games with one notable 47* against Pakistan. His dip in form places all eyes on Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s consistent spinner, who boasts five wickets at an outstanding economy of 4.62 and recently produced the most economical four-over spell by a spinner in T20 Asia Cup history during the Super 4s.