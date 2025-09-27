Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Agha fires back at India over handshake row

On the eve of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, Pakistan captain Salman Agha struck a balanced note, encouraging his players to express their emotions freely, while also urging them to maintain respect on the field.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Dubai on Saturday, Agha addressed the heightened emotions and flashpoints witnessed in the earlier clashes between the two teams during the group and Super Four stages.

“Every individual has the right to express emotions. If we stop fast bowlers from showing emotions, what’s left then?” Agha said, referring to the fiery spells and aggressive celebrations seen earlier in the tournament. “I won’t stop anyone as long as it is not disrespectful.”

ALSO READ: Morkel: We haven't played our complete game, must bat better under pressure While Agha encouraged natural expression, he was quick to draw a line when it came to disrespectful behavior. His comments come in the wake of verbal exchanges and intense face-offs between players during previous India-Pakistan encounters in the tournament. 'Never Seen Teams Refuse to Shake Hands' However, the Pakistan skipper also didn’t shy away from expressing disappointment at what he perceived as a lack of sportsmanship from the Indian side in their last meetings. Indian players, including captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube, were seen walking off without shaking hands with the Pakistani team after both group and Super Four matches—both of which India won.